5 fun things to do with kids in Philly over Columbus Day weekend 

Columbus Day weekend is here and that means its time to find some activities to enjoy for the whole family. If you're wondering what to do this weekend, you're in luck. Attend an extravagant birthday party, walk through a lit-up Jack-o-lantern extravaganza and more! Here are 5 fun things to do with kids in Philly this Columbus Day weekend.

Pizzeria Stella's 9th Annual STELLAFEST

Look forward to tons of family fun including face painting, pony rides, a corn stalk maze, and candy apples/pumpkin painting sponsored by Giordano's. Parents can enjoy $9 Fall Specialty Cocktails and Antipasti, and visit the beer and/or sangria garden for $5.

Oct.8, 3 P.M.- 8 P.M., Pizzeria Stella, 420 S 2 St., Philadelphia, free admission, pizzeriastella.org

Museum of the American Revolution's Indigenous Peoples Celebration

MAOR will showcase a full weekend of educational fun for the family as part of this celebration. There will be hands-on activities and Native American-themed storytelling, panel discussions to attend, behind-the-scenes looks at the exhibits, a film narrated by Kevin Costner, dancers from the Oneida Indian Nation performing traditional Haudenosaunee social dances and more.

Oct. 4- Oct.8, various times, Museum of American Revolution, 101 S. 3 St., Philadelphia, ticket prices vary, amrevmuseum.org

THE GLOW: A Jack-O-Lantern experience

Get carving tips from professionals, enjoy some seasonal snacks and experience 5,000 hand carved, illuminated pumpkins transformed into beautiful landscapes, iconic figures and larger than life jack o' lantern structures. This unique experience is not to be missed.

Oct. 4-28, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, tickets vary, theglowjackolantern.com

St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church's Italian Festival

Rain or shine, this is a great family event to attend. Expect live music, delicious Italian dishes like tomato pies and cannolis plus delicious refreshments including Italian wine and a beer garden. There will also be games and rides including a moon bounce, obstacle course and more.

Oct. 7, 12 P.M- 9 P.M., St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 910 Watkins St., Philadelphia, free admission, stnicksitalianfestival.com

Birthday Bash at the Please Touch Museum

It's the Please Touch Museum's birthday, and they invite families to come along to join in on the celebration. Enjoy live performances, make cake and ice cream puff paintings, play with over-sized games and much more.

Oct.7, 11 A.M.- 5 P.M., Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, $19+, pleasetouchmuseum.org