Did Tina Fey hire Donald Glover because he was 'free'?

The "Atlanta" star had his first big break as a writer on "30 Rock."

The New Yorker feature on Donald Glover has quite a few shocking moments. Getty Images

Is there anything that Donald Glover can’t do? The 34-year-old renaissance man has found immense success as a writer, actor, director, comedian, rapper and even as a DJ.

For its March 5 issue, the New Yorker did an in-depth feature on Glover that has many thought-provoking as well as shocking moments, covering everything from Glover’s strict upbringing as a Jehovah’s Witness as well as enduring racial jokes from “Community” co-star Chevy Chase on set.

On the subject of race, Glover also reveals that he would wonder if being black had an impact on getting hired for his first gig at “30 Rock.”

Glover tells the New Yorker: “I wondered, Am I being hired just because I’m black?”

The writer, Tad Friend, reached out to the show’s creator and star, Philly’s own Tina Fey, who said that “the answer was in large part yes; she admired Glover’s talent but hired him because funds from NBC’s Diversity Initiative ‘made him free.’”

The second season of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed show, “Atlanta,” comes out today on FX.