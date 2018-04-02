There’s a Titanic escape room in Philly

A Titanic-themed escape room seems like it would be the ultimate escape room experience: a sinking ship, the throwback vibes and of course, the excitement of making it out alive (or at least within to 60-minute time frame you’re given.)

As popular as Titanic is in popular culture, it’s surprising that we haven’t seen more Titanic escape rooms before, but now we have one in Philadelphia.

60out Escape Rooms is headquartered in Hollywood, with multiple locations on the west coast, but they chose Philadelphia as their first east coast outpost. Many celebrities have given their escape rooms a whirl, including Matt Damon and Philly’s very own Kevin Hart.

Located downstairs at Clubhouse Philadelphia (111 S. 17th St.), this escape room really goes above and beyond for an authentic experience, with an impressively designed set as well as a backing track of waves and frenzied announcements.

The puzzles you need to solve are also super tricky! A friend and I went to try it out, but it’s recommended that you go in parties of four for the extra brainpower. If you do get stuck on something, you’re able to ask your ship’s captain for the evening for a clue. He or she will be watching you remotely from a camera as you attempt to make your escape from the sinking ship.

In the end, we made it out of the room with 40 seconds to spare — by the skin of our teeth. It was a great bonding experience for old friends like us, but could even work as a great first date. If you can escape the room together and have fun doing it, maybe a second a date should be in the cards.

Want to try it out for yourself? The Titanic escape room is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 11: 30 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and pricing, visit: 60out.com.

