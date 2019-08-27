Top Philly spots are offering specialty menus and more for the coming of “Hamilton”

“Hamilton,” the smash-hit Broadway musical, is finally making the journey to the City of Brotherly Love for a three-month run (Aug. 27-Nov. 17). In celebration of the popular show hitting the stage in Philly, many top spots are featuring pre-theater menus, themed fare and enticing historical cocktails. Even if you haven’t scored a ticket yet, these delicious specials are still perfect for history buffs or “Hamilton” enthusiasts alike.

Oloroso

Townsend Wentz’s popular Spanish tapas hot spot is the ideal spot to catch a bite before seeing “Hamilton” since it’s conveniently located across the street from Forrest Theatre. Oloroso will launch their first-ever pre-theater menu for the smash hit starting this week. The three-course prix-fixe menu features plenty of enticing dishes including tomato gazpacho, roasted beets, blistered peppers, Belgian endive salad, charred eggplant, wood-oven pork belly, grilled octopus, pork meatballs, churros and more for $35. Imbibers can also enjoy $8 house red and white wine as well as $8 sangria. Dive into the pre-theater menu at Oloroso Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1121 Walnut St., olorosophl.com

Ocean Prime

The acclaimed seafood and steakhouse hot spot is offering an incredible deal for all theatergoers and “Hamilton” enthusiasts. Head to Ocean Prime starting this week to enjoy their three-course prix-fixe menu for $55 per person. Dishes include lobster bisque, blackened snapper, sea scallops, white truffle caviar deviled eggs, crème brulée and more. History buffs will also love Ocean Prime’s specialty dishes and drinks such as Betsy’s Buttercake (served with vanilla bean ice cream, fresh berries and raspberry sauce), their historical Rum Punch cocktail and The Revolution cocktail (served with Woodford Reserve Private Barrel, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Nonino Amaro and rosemary grapefruit peppercorn bitters.) Both of the cocktails will be available for $10 in conjunction with the pre-theater menu. The “Hamilton” pre-theater menu will be available Monday through Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Nov. 17.

124 S. 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Square 1682

This Center City hot spot is launching their first-ever pre-theater menu for “Hamilton” this week featuring one small plate, one large plate and one cocktail, a glass of wine or dessert for $36. Mouthwatering menu options include duck wings, kale salad, a meat and cheese board, cauliflower curry, jerk short rib, lemon pepper chicken and more. Dessert and cocktail options include chocolate affogato and peach cobbler, and their “You’ll Be Back” cocktail ($13) inspired by Hamilton’s place of birth in the British West Indies. Square 1682’s “You’ll Be Back” concoction is made with oat infused bourbon, raisin rum, East India Sherry, demarara sugar and spiced tincture. Guests can enjoy the pre-theater menu daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

121 S. 17th St., square1682.com



CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge

The University City hot spot is featuring a new milk punch cocktail based on an old English preparation dating back nearly three centuries boasting brandy and a citrus base with nodes of warm spices. The 1787 Punch will be available for $10, and theatergoers can also show their “Hamilton” ticket to get 10 percent off of their bill as well. While at CO-OP guests can enjoy other enticing menu items including vegetable crudite, crunchy brussel sprouts, potato gnocchi, crab Fiorelli, seared Cape May sea scallops, grilled white shrimp, a teriyaki salmon burger and much more.

20 S. 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer will be showcasing a specialty cocktail, the Founder’s Fizz, in honor of “Hamilton” hitting the stage in Philly. The Founder’s Fizz was the official lobby cocktail of the original “Hamilton” production in NYC with Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cocktail is made with gin, fresh lime juice and seltzer ($14) and any theatergoer who shows their ticket will get $2 off. While at Urban Farmer, Philadelphians can also try some of their other enticing menu options including seared foie gras, beets and burrata, mussels, barley brined pork chop, pan-roasted duck breast, halibut, Dayboat scallops, Skuna Bay salmon and much more.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

