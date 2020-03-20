Philly spots offer alcohol through takeout or delivery

Although parties aren't really an option right now (not to say that a Netflix binge with a bowl of ice cream solo isn't a party), there still are ways to unwind with some libations in a safe way. In the City of Sisterly Love, a few top spots are offering boozy pickup and delivery to help make this time just a little less chaotic and Metro has the scoop on all of the spirited specials.

Art in the Age

Although their shop is temporarily closed in Old City, the one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop still has its website up and running. Philadelphians can peruse through a variety of products that are ideal especially during this time period with plenty of options for your own home bar kit and libations to practice with (syrups, bitters, shrubs, glassware, books, gift cards and more). Who knows, maybe you'll discover your hidden bartending abilities during your quarantine? Art in the Age is offering 20% off every purchase, including all gift cards. Patrons can use the code “LOCALLOVE20” to redeem.

artintheage.com

Jet Wine Bar

We can all use some time to wine down, and Jet Wine Bar has you covered on that front. The South Street hotspot is offering an enticing variety of natural wines, reds, whites and rosés from their wine to-go selection, available from 3 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Forsythia

The popular Old City hotspot is offering a special deal for Philadelphians during this isolating time. Forsythia will be offering all of the ingredients you need to make a perfect cocktail while quarantined offering a variety of mixers available for pickup. According to the release, patrons can call the restaurant to place orders from a daily beverage menu posted on their website. Contactless pick-up and delivery (for those living within a mile of the restaurant) is available Tuesdays through Sundays from 5-8 p.m.

233 Chestnut St., forsythiaphilly.com

Bluebird Distilling

The Phoenixville distillery isn't letting the current situation stop their fun, they are just practicing it safely. Any Philadelphian who purchases an order online over $100 will get free delivery. That special is good for Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties. If you're within a 15-mile radius of Bluebird, however, delivery is automatically free. But there is even more incentive to order: All purchases will come with a mystery gift valued up to $35, including sunglasses, koozies, beanies, stickers and more. Shoppers can apply the code “LOCALLOVE” during checkout to receive free delivery and the mystery gift.

bluebirddistilling.com

P.J. Whelihan's

P.J. Whelihan's has multiple locations in the Greater Philadelphia area making it ideal for anyone who needs to pick up some beverages to go along with their meal. Curbside delivery will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and patrons have a variety of options to choose with hard seltzers and beers available by the single, six and 12 pack.

Multiple locations, pjspub.com

The Twisted Tail

Being stuck at home doesn't mean that you can't have all of the flavor and fun of a homemade cocktail. The Twisted Tail is offering all Philadelphians a way to enjoy delicious mixers for their spirits in the form of House-made Bloody Mary, Margarita, and Punch Bowl mixers ($8 per pint). Philadelphians can call the restaurant to order for pick-up in addition to a newly added free delivery option within a three-mile radius.

509 S. 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Treno Pizza Bar

Pizza and wine go together like—well, pizza and wine. When ordering from Treno Pizza Bar in New Jersey, guests can also scoop some enticing wine to go and choose from a variety of tasty selections. Curbside delivery will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

233 Haddon Ave., trenopizzabar.com