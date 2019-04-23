Head to Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City to indulge in an incredibly special getaway

Summer is almost here, and pretty soon flocks of Philadelphians will be jetting down to the popular shore town Atlantic City to soak up the sun and hit the beach. If you’re looking for where to stay, Metro has got you covered. The Tropicana Casino has always been a top spot for beachgoers and out-of-towners (not to mention the locals who frequent the popular casino frequently as well), but the impressive establishment has taken their exciting spot up a notch with new dining venues and an upgraded Sea Spa.

The Sea Spa reopened last November, and thousands of guests have already taken advantage of the incredible services at this high-class establishment located in the Chelsea Tower. According to a release, the Sea Spa draws inspiration from the nourishing and healing properties of the sea and salt to restore the body’s perfect balance. The extensive and customizable spa menu includes a variety of choices with packages tailored specifically to men, women, couples, and wedding and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Services include classic Swedish massages, hot stone massages, marine body scrubs, Sea Spa algae wraps, prenatal massages and much more. Purchasing any of the treatments also gets you complimentary access to the Spa’s solarium which includes a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, lounge chairs plus heated marble benches and floors.

“We’re thrilled to continue offering more non-gaming amenities for our guests,” said Steve Callender, general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City. “We’re excited to welcome the spa’s loyal customers back while attracting new ones.”

Aside from being state-of-the-art, the Sea Spa is an overall incredibly relaxing experience. It brings the phrase “treat yourself” to another level and if you need some pampering (let’s face it, we all do), make your reservation today — you can thank me later.

The Tropicana also has a plethora of delicious and gourmet dining destinations, but the newly opened Golden Dynasty and Il Verdi spots certainly cannot be missed.

Golden Dynasty is truly an exceptional treat. From the moment you walk in the door, you know your meal there is going to be nothing short of incredible. The decor, the service and attention to detail are all intricately impressive, and the food is unlike any other Asian-fusion spot around. Almost everything is house-made, from the egg rolls and the sauce to the delectable almond cookies they serve you complimentary with your bill. This hot spot features four private dining rooms and additional seating with over 75 seats throughout the establishment, but making a reservation is highly recommended (it’s already wildly popular, and for good reason).

Now let’s talk about Il Verdi. Wow. Dining at this Italian eatery feels like you’ve stepped into a movie. The atmosphere and aesthetic are gorgeously upscale, yet the waitstaff and managers make you feel more than comfortable, almost as if you were dining at a friend’s home. It’s this contrast that creates the unbelievable experience you get at Il Verdi. The food is indulgently delicious as well. From the bread and pasta to the cannolis, everything is absolutely sublime.

So if you’re planning a weekend getaway, a summertime trip, or you just want to treat yourself, head to the Tropicana to truly indulge and unwind.

Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey. To learn more about the Tropicana, the Sea Spa, Golden Dynasty, Il Verdi and to book a room, visit tropicana.net.