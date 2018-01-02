Uber riders in Philly tipped big on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve was a big night for Uber in Philadelphia and today, the results are in on how many people used the service and even how many tips were collected in total over the night.

The most popular drop-off locations were XFINITY Live!, Lincoln Financial Field and The Fillmore.

When the clock struck midnight, 1,109 riders were in an Uber.

The most rides taken by one person in the night was nine. (Talk about dedication!)

19,457 riders used UberPool and the total amount of tips collected for drivers in Philly was $41,802, with more still rolling in. The largest tip received so far was for $100.

"Thank you to drivers who gave up their night to help people make smart choices and provide a reliable alternative to drinking and driving. Here’s to an amazing 2018!" says Uber spokesperson, Craig Ewer.



Did you use Uber on New Year's Eve? How was it? Tell us in the comments below.