UFC 229: The best places to watch Conor McGregor vs Khabib in Philly

Saturday, October 6 is an important night for UFC fans. The long-awaited fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is almost here. Instead of trying to figure out how you are going to get the fight, make things a bit easier by checking out some of the best places to watch McGregor vs Khabib fight in Philly.

Sugar House Casino Poker Room

Kick back and watch the fight in the city's only poker room. View the fight of the year while playing some poker, ordering some food and enjoying complimentary drinks.

1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, sugarhousepoker.com

Frankie Ann's Bar & Grill

The perfect spot to check out the Conor McGregor vs Khabib fight in the Fairmount area of the city. The food is delicious and they promote themselves as an "American sports bar, with a signature twist on a classic cocktail and few tricks up our sleeve."

741 N 23 St., Philadelphia, frankieannsbarandgrill.com

Stats on 17th

This Rittenhouse area sports bar just opened up this year. They pride themselves on giving customers the ultimate VIP experience and stream all games, fights and competitions that you can think of.

111 S 17 St., Philadelphia, statson17.com

Cheerleaders

Cheerleaders is offering packages for purchase for viewing the fight. All three locations in the tri-state area will be showing the fight so if you're not in the Philly are you are in luck.

2740 South Front St., Philadelphia, cheerleadersphiladelphia.com

Tír na nÓg Irish Bar & Grill

Winner of “The Best Guinness Pint” and voted “Best After-Work Bar” by City Search, this classic Irish Pub takes the viewing experience up a notch. Philly Style also rated Tír na nÓg as the “Best Happy Hour” and “Best Bartenders” in Philadelphia.

1600 Arch St., Philadelphia, tirnanogphilly.com

Maggie's Waterfront Cafe

Maggie’s Waterfront Café is a family owned full-service restaurant, with stunning views of the Delaware River. Known for their decently priced delicious food and refreshing beers this is a great spot to catch the fight at on Saturday.

9242 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, maggieswaterfront.com

Miller's Ale House

Miller's will be showing the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib fight on Saturday this upscale sports bar has a delicious menu to go along with the fight. Enjoy their full menu until close and select $5 apps late night along with great drink specials.

2100 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, millersalehouse.com

Chickies and Petes

You can really never go wrong with crab fries. The popular sports bar will be showing the fight at every location in and near Philadelphia. Worth it to stop by with a group of friends and truly enjoy the night.

1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia

4010 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia

11000 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, chickiesandpetes.com

Xfinity Live!

The ultimate sports bar located next to the Philadelphia Eagles stadium will be showing the fight in the NBC Sports Arena. Perfect for large groups to attend.

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, xfinitylive.com