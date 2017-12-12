PHOTOS: Sleigh at Valanni featuring RHONJ Teresa Giudice

Were you there?

Valanni Restaurant, located at 1229 Spruce St., presented their Sleigh event to benefit Toys for Tots on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice was there for a special meet & greet with fans and guests were asked to bring an unwrapped toy for kids in need.

Sleigh was hosted by special guests Stephen Antonio and Jodie Eichel, A.P. Smitty, Tommy Boom and Anthony Retro, Honeytree Evileye and Flrt Vonnegut, Brian Sweeney and Miss Ty. Brittany Lynn was the main emcee and Philly Style sponsored the party.

