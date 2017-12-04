This Philly band has been nominated for their first Grammy

The War On Drugs has been nominated for their first Grammy. Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran may have been snubbed at the Grammy Awards this year but Philly’s own The War on Drugs has been nominated for the first time ever.

The nomination is for their fourth studio album “A Deeper Understanding” in the Best Rock Album category and marks the second release without Kurt Vile, who left the band to focus on a solo career.

Bruce Springsteen heavily influenced the record according to War on Drugs frontman, Adam Granduciel, in an interview with Rolling Stone:

“Last year, Granduciel went through a Ghost of Tom Joad phase,falling in love with narratives like "Highway 29," about an affair that turns violent. ‘It feels like he spent forever on every song,’ he says. ‘He's working on telling stories. It just made me want to keep pushing.’”

It’s been acclaimed by critics and fans alike since its release back in August.

Mark Richardson, executive editor of Pitchfork writes: “The obsessive studio work of Adam Granduciel creates a hermetic experience like no other. A Deeper Understanding is his most layered and meticulous album, a twilight world in which to lose yourself.”

The 60th annual Grammy awards will take place on January 28, 2018 in Los Angeles.

For more information on The War on Drugs, visit: thewarondrugs.net.

