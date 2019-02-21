The Academy Awards are right around the corner, and many movie buffs and film lovers still have not gotten the chance to check out some of the nominated picks. Some theaters in and around Philadelphia are showing some of the Oscar-nominated movies, and we've got the lowdown on where to go to catch them before this Sunday night. Here is where to watch Oscar-nominated movies around Philly.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Picture, Lead Actor, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing

The epic biopic about Queen and frontman Freddie Mercury follows the rise of the iconic band and the setbacks they endured while breaking the mold in the music world. The award winning film not only follows the talent of the band, but also the story behind their breakup, reconciliation, Mercury's AIDs diagnosis and how they managed to pull off one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.

Where to watch it in Philly: Philadelphia Film Center, Reel Cinemas Narberth 2, AMC Cherry Hill 24 and Cinemark 16

BlacKkKlansman

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Spike Lee's latest masterpiece follows the story of an undercover cop infiltrating the KKK in the 1970s. The incredible story is based on true events about Colorado Springs detective Ron Stallworth. Stallworth was the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department and his story shines a light on an extremely tumultuous period in history.

Where to watch it in Philly: Cinemark 16

Black Panther

Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther has already made history this awards season being the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the historic awards ceremony. Black Panther also won Best Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG awards (also was a first for superhero flicks) and numerous other notable awards at the People's Choice, Critics Choice, the BAFTAs and more.

Where to watch it in Philly: Regal Cinemas at the Moorestown Mall and United Artists King of Prussia.

Green Book

Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Green Book follows the story of Dr. Don Shirley, a world-class African-American pianist who sets out on tour in the deep south in the 1960s. Shirley hires Tony Lip, a tough and fast-talking Italian-American from the Bronx to drive and accompany him on his tour through the US. The two develop an unlikely bond during a time in history where racism and segregation threaten to tear their friendship apart.

Where to watch it in Philly: PFS Roxy Theater and AMC Cherry Hill 24

The Favourite

Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design

The Favourite has surpassed many other Oscar-nominated movies having a total of eight nominations just from Academy Awards. This 18th century period drama follows Queen Anne and her close friend Lady Sarah. Lady Sarah takes a new servant Abigail under her wing and a unique friendship blooms. Both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz both earned Best Supporting Actress nods for their roles in the film.

Where to watch it in Philly: Landmark's Ritz Five and AMC Cherry Hill 24

A Star Is Born

Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing

A Star Is Born blew up in the film and music world with hit songs and a huge fan base after just its first weekend in theaters. Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers struggling artist Ally, and the two bond over their connection to music and eventually fall in love. The classic story has been remade a few times throughout the years and Bradley Cooper's version may be the first to win the ultimate prize in Hollywood.

Where to watch it in Philly: Regal Cinemas at the Moorestown Mall and United Artists King of Prussia

Roma

Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design

Roma has certainly stunned many, Netflix's Academy Award-nominated film has captured the hearts of audiences all around the world. Roma is the most nominated film in the category for Best Picture receiving 10 nominations. The film directed by Alfonso Cuarón is the frontrunner to win it all on Sunday night.

Where to watch it in Philly: ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks