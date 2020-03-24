How to make some of your favorite Philly restaurant dishes

Missing the Philly food scene? You're not alone, we definitely do.

It's been an uncomfortable time for all, but that doesn't mean that we can't seek the comfort of delicious cuisine in our homes—especially if you are able to whip up some of your favorite meals from popular Philadelphia hotspots. Metro luckily has the scoop on some enticing food recipes that you can whip up while self-isolating and make this time just a little more tasty.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse (111 S. 17th St., Philadelphia and 200 Main St, King of Prussia, davios.com)

Davio's Two Minute Calamari

Ingredients: 12 oz. of fresh calamari (rings and tentacles), 3 oz. of white wine, 3 oz. of heavy cream, ¼ oz. of anchovy paste, 1 oz. of olive oil, ¼ oz. of garlic (chopped), ¼ oz. of parsley (chopped), a pinch of hot pepper flakes, salt and pepper

Tips to cook: Start over medium-high heat while heating oil in sauté pan, then add the calamari and cook for 2 minutes. Once you remove the calamari from the pan, set it aside and add garlic to the pan until golden brown—then deglaze with white wine. You can add heavy cream and anchovy paste to the pan and reduce by half, then add red pepper flakes and calamari and cook for about 3 minutes, or until hot. Add salt and pepper and serve over grilled bread to make the dish extra special.

Davio's Penne Smoked Chicken

Ingredients needed: 12 oz. of penne pasta (cook Al Dente), 2 oz. of butter (unsalted), 12 oz. of heavy cream, 2 oz. of sundried tomatoes (rehydrated and chopped), 8 oz. of smoked chicken (chopped into 1” cubes), 1 bunch of scallions (chopped), 4 oz. of Parmigiano Regiano (grated), 2 oz. of walnuts, salt and pepper.

Tips to cook: The penne will take about 11 minutes to cook (uncovered, stirring occasionally) and once done can be set aside while you work on the sauce, which should be cooked in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the butter, cream and sundried tomatoes, and when it starts to reduce (about 3 minutes) add the smoked chicken, scallions and Parmigiano while stirring occasionally. When the chicken seems heated through and the heavy cream is reduced by half, the sauce is done. Gently fold the pasta into the chicken mixture, stir thoroughly, season with salt and pepper and enjoy.

Tuna Bar (205 Race St., tunabar.com)

Tuna Bar's Mai Fried Rice

Ingredients: 1/4 cup of Asian sausage, 1/4 of cup diced onions and peas, shrimp (precooked, not raw), 1 cup of Jasmine rice, 2 eggs, 2 tbs. of vegetable oil, a pinch of/tsp salt, white pepper, soy-sesame, oyster sauce and sake.

Tips to cook: In a hot pan (or wok if you have one) cook 1 egg scrambled, then add the shrimp and then the sausage to the pan. After cooking for a bit, add vegetables to the pan and stir fry for 2 minutes before adding in the Jasmine rice, then stir fry again. To finish up, add the salt and pepper then stir fry for 1 minute before adding the wet ingredients and stir frying for an additional 3 minutes. Throw another fried egg on top to really make the most of this dish.

Tuna Bar's Steamed Black Sea Bass

Ingredients: 1 6 oz. fish filet (Black Sea Bass), wax paper, 1 oz. of fresh Julienne ginger, 1 oz. of fresh Julienne scallions, 1 tsp of soy sauce, 1 tsp of oyster sauce, 1 tsp of sesame oil, 1 tsp of sake and 5 oz. of ginger oil (or olive oil).

Tips to cook: Start off by wrapping the fish, ginger, chopped scallions and oyster sauce in wax paper and then steam for 6 minutes while also bringing the ginger oil to a boil. When finished, place the fish on a tempered plate and add the remaining ingredients to the skin of the fish. To finish, pour the boiling ginger oil to the top of the fish and enjoy.

Geno's Steaks (1219 S. 9th St., genosteaks.com)

Geno's 'Milano' Cheesesteak

Ingredients: Extra virgin olive oil, 1 soft Italian roll, 7 ounces of thinly sliced rib-eye beef, 1 beefsteak tomato sliced, shredded lettuce, 2 to 3 slices of provolone or American cheese, 1/4 cup of chopped white or vidalia onion and dried oregano.

Tips to cook: Heat up a griddle or sauté pan and add a drizzle of oil and non-stick cooking spray before adding onions. Cook over low heat to caramelize the onions and then remove them from the pan and set aside once done. Add 3 thick slices from your tomato in the pan and cook until each side is soft, then remove and reserve before adding the ribeye to the hot griddle and cooking until done (about 90 seconds each side.) Place your allotted cheese amount on one side of the roll, top with the ribeye, grilled tomatoes and caramelized onions, sprinkle with dried oregano and enjoy. Bonus: if you get your hands on some cheese whiz, feel free to heat up and use as well.

Maybe dress up a bit, put on some music and facetime with your friends to make your dining/cooking experience complete—anything that can spruce up quarantining is helpful right now.