When does Center City Sips 2018 start?

Wonder when Center City Sips 2018 begins? For the 15th year in a row, Philadelphia gears up for what is dubbed as “the happiest of happy hours,” with over 90 restaurants and bars participating in this city-wide happy hour.

Center City Sips begins on Wednesday, June 6 for the 2018 season, and runs through Wednesday, August 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The only day there won’t be Center City Sips this summer is on Wednesday, July 4 — but there will still be plenty of partying to do that day.

Center City Sips specials have gone up a little bit in price over the years, and this year, participants can enjoy $4 beers, $5 wines and $6 cocktails, in addition to half-priced appetizers.

What’s more, some Center City Sips restaurants (like Square 1682, James and Maison 208), are offering 15% off dinner service following the happy hour. Pretty sweet!

Now sure how to dress for Sips? Check out our handy dandy style guide here.

For a full list of restaurants and bars participating in Center City Sips 2018, click here.