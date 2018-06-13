When is Diner en Blanc 2018 in Philadelphia?

This Diner en Blanc table was inspired by Paris, which is where the annual event got its start. HughE Dillon

When will Diner en Blanc 2018 take place? The date has been announced this morning and the big day will be Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The location is still a mystery, however. In keeping with Diner en Blanc tradition, the location of Diner en Blanc will be revealed on the day of the event. After all, half of the fun is the surprise!

Diner en Blanc 2018 in Philadelphia has a record number of 5,500 guests attending and may be the largest Diner en Blanc location in the country for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Moshulu hosted the official Le Diner en Blanc Philadelphia preview party. Guests got to nibble on samples from Feast Your Eyes Catering and the “centerpiece” for the evening was the tabletop decorating contest.

Lori Thomson won the 2018 Grand Prize with her Nairobi, Kenya table and Marie Fritz, won People’s Choice for her London table.



"We had a beautiful night aboard the Moshulu for this year's Le Dîner En Blanc Preview Party," says co-host Natanya DiBona in a press release. "Every year our table display contest grows more extravagant, so congratulations to all the participants who truly outdid themselves last night. And thank you to everyone who attended to celebrate the global phenomenon that is Le Dîner En Blanc. We're so excited to announce the seventh edition of Le Dîner En Blanc - Philadelphia will take place on August 16. As the largest Le Dîner En Blanc gathering in the country, we are looking forward to another incredible year — bigger and better than ever with 5,500 guests."

For more information, visit: dinerenblanc.com.