Where to celebrate 4/20 in Philadelphia

4/20 is almost here, and to celebrate a few top spots in Philly are offering delicious specials surrounding the magical naturally occurring compound CBD. CBD is one of the 80-plus active chemicals in marijuana and recently has become a hot commodity in the City of Brotherly Love. Although the extract does not contain the same characteristics as marijuana (no THC, so no psychoactive effects) CBD is said to reduce anxiety, pain and other symptoms of various diseases. Here is where you should go in Philly to take advantage of 4/20.

Saxbys

The hotspot coffee chain teamed up with Little Baby’s Ice Cream for the first time ever to offer a sweet treat just for 4/20. Head to any of Saxby’s Center City locations this Saturday to try out their enticing CBD infused ice cream bar. The Chai Cold Brew bar is made with a nondairy chai ice cream infused with CBD and encased in a dark Belgian chocolate shell. The delicious flavor was inspired by Saxbys’ popular Chai Cold Brew from the brand’s signature Cold Brew Collection. The 3.8-ounce bar contains 10mg of CBD per serving and will be sold from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. or while supplies last at $4.99 a bar. But that’s not all, Saxbys is celebrating 4/20 (which also happens to be National Cold Brew Day) with CBD infused cold brews as well; Philadelphians can pick up a cup in four flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chai, Sweet Mint and Milk & Honey. The CBD cold brew treats will be offered at the same price as their normal cold brew. Both the ice cream and cold brews are made with Bouquet, a Philadelphia based CBD company from entrepreneur Max Tuttleman. various locations, saxbyscoffee.com

Ardiente

Old City hotspot Ardiente is celebrating 4/20 with a bang. Ardiente’s Executive Chef Nihad Hajdarhodzic and Owner Michael Sciore have decided to offer complimentary CBD to all food and drinks by request this Saturday. All Philadelphians have to do is show up, pick their dish or drink and enjoy. Ardiente originally added CBD to their menu back in December and decided to celebrate 4/20 by vamping their CBD options up even more. The complimentary offer will be good beginning at 5 p.m. for Saturday dinner service.

33 S. 2nd St., ardientephilly.com

Fuel

The one-stop healthy shop added CBD infused smoothies to their menu last year, and on 4/20 it would just be a sin not to pick one up. Fuel has three different options of their Dream Smoothies, all three can have CBD added to make them extra special. The smoothies come in three sizes, including 16 oz. ($6.95), 20 oz. ($7.95) and 24 oz. ($8.95). The smoothies are available in three flavors: Green Dream (Vegan and made with kale, ginger, pineapple, spinach, honey and 0.5 ml CBD oil), Berry Dream (Vegan and made with strawberry, mango, apple, banana and 0.5 ml CBD oil) and Orange Dream (vegan option available and made with OJ, banana, vanilla, non-fat yogurt and 0.5 ml CBD oil).Additionally, customers can add a half millimeter of CBD oil to other smoothies for only $2.95. You can also try the oil in other Fuel restaurant’s shakes such as the strawberry tahini shake (choice of milk, strawberry, banana, tahini, raw sugar and honey), Iced Avocado Mocha (cold brew iced coffee, avocado, choice of milk and chocolate sauce) and chocolate covered strawberry banana (choice of milk, strawberry, banana, non-fat yogurt and chocolate sauce). various locations, fuelrechargeyourself.com