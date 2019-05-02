Break out your sombreros, suck down some tequila and break out your favorite dips-- Cinco de Mayo is this weekend. This colorful holiday always is a fun time, especially when top spots in the city decide to thrown down for it. Here is where to go to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia this weekend.

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2019 in Philly

La Peg

La Peg is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by officially reopening their outdoor Haas Biergarten at 12 pm. The outdoor venue will be serving up classic and flavored margaritas, delicious tacos, elotes, taquitos, indulgent churros and more. There will also be music, yard games and much more.

40 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., lapegbrasserie.com

El Vez

This Center city hotspot will be offering all-day specials from 10 am-10 pm on May 5. Specials include a Mexican waffle, huevos rancheros, huevos & chorizo and breakfast nachos on top of their already delicious fare. There will also be live music, giveaways and more.

121 S 13th St., elvezrestaurant.com

Distrito

Distrito will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo all weekend long with delicious drink and food specials. Treat yourself to their enticing selection of margaritas (including their margarita towers) plus their $2 chips and salsa, $5 tacos, $5 nachos and $5 flautas with queso.

3945 Chestnut St., philadelphia.distritorestaurant.com

Revolution Taco

This Rittenhouse hotspot is offering mouthwatering Cinco De Mayo specials all weekend long. Philadelphians can indulge in smoked chicken with pineapple salsa tacos for $5 (chips and salsa included), Barbacoa style lamb tacos with avocado salsa and pickled ramp aioli for $8, tequila infused fried brownie bites with orange caramel sauce and plenty of fresh juice mixers for BYOT margaritas for $4 each.

2015 Walnut St., therevolutiontaco.com

Central Taco and Tequila

Head to Central Taco and Tequila on May 5 to enjoy their Cinco De Mayo celebration. CTT will feature $4 bottles of Corona and Corona Light, $4 Tecate cans, $5 shots of Espolon tequila, margaritas and more. There will also be games and enticing prizes.

350 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, centraltandt.com

Evil Genius

Head to Evil Genius to celebrate this colorful holiday with a taco and beer pairing. Guests can indulge in four unique tacos all paired with a specialty 5 oz pour of one of Evil Genius' refreshing drafts. Tickets are available for the event on EG's website.

1727 N Front St., evilgeniusbeer.com

Pistola's Del Sur

Head to Pistola's Del Sur for their outdoor street festival this Sunday. From 12 pm-8 pm enjoy live music, Cinco de Mayo rhymes by Casey Parker, games, prizes, $5 traditional margaritas, $5 pomegranate mango sangria and much more.

1934 E Passyunk Ave., pistoladelsur.com