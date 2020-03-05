Top spots are celebrating International Women's Day this weekend in Philly

Philly is full of female empowerment this weekend. Top spots will be celebrating International Women's Day (March 8) all weekend long with a variety of specials and activities, and Metro has the scoop on where to go and what to see.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City is getting down to business for International Women's Day. This Sunday, the female leadership team at Kimpton is hosting a pop-up headshot studio in partnership with In Between Rivers and Julia Bruns Photography. Headshots can be taken from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $35. While there, attendees can also take advantage of a free resume review and mini career consultations from Mindy Thomas of Thomas Career Consulting, Inc. Proceeds from the event this Sunday will go directly to the local career services nonprofit Career Wardrobe, and visitors are also encouraged to bring an accessory to donate.

March 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., The Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 117 S. 17th St., $35, hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com

Porta

Head to popular Center City eatery Porta for brunch this weekend to celebrate International Women's Day and to also take a stand against the unequal pay gap. Everyone who dines at Porta this Sunday can truly feel good about their meal, the eatery will be donating 21% of total brunch proceeds to Women’s Way, a local organization committed to gender equality. Mouthwatering brunch dishes include cinnamon sugar focaccia, eggs in purgatory, and carbonara pizza, plus there are plenty of drink and carafe options including the classic mimosa, peach mimosa, blood orange mimosa, passionfruit mimosa or Aperol spritz to choose from.

March 8, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Porta, 1216 Chestnut St., pizzaporta.com

The Logan

This Friday, head to The Logan Hotel for a unique experience all in celebration of International Women's Day. The Logan partnered with a variety of impressive female entrepreneurs to put together a French-style market right out front of the property. Philadelphians can check out a plethora of hand-picked free gifts including blooms from Society Blooms, delicious, flaky pastries baked fresh by the Urban Farmer team, and can even enter to win a sparkling stack of inspirational bracelets crafted by Little Words Project. While there, there are also interactive activities from the vendors including learning how to make your own assorted French pastries and making your own flower bouquet. This event will happen rain or shine.

March 6, 8 a.m.-noon, The Logan Hotel, One Logan Square, free, curiocollection3.hilton.com

City Tap House University City

City Tap House in University City will be hosting an EmpowHERment Brunch this Sunday in celebration of the female-focused holiday. City Tap will have their full brunch menu as well as some themed specials including Rosè the Riveter, plus $15 bottles of bubbly for build-your-own mimosas and vendors on-site from female-founded shops like Ritual Shoppe, Lumos Yoga and Barre. Reservations are available starting at 11 a.m. and can be made by emailing sfryzol@table95.com.

March 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., City Tap House University City, 3925 Walnut St., citytap.com

Independence Seaport Museum

The Independence Seaport Museum has a few exciting events going on for the month of March but this Saturday's happening is definitely unique. The ISM will be hosting a Women's Woodworking Workshop from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and all who attend will get firsthand experience and tips surrounding gaining all the necessary knowledge to safely build a boat-shaped birdhouse using power tools, hand tools and other woodworking tools.

March 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org

Davio's King of Prussia

Head to Davio's in King of Prussia this Sunday to check out their new menu items at their International Women's Day Brunch. The brunch will feature plenty of enticing dishes including french toast (made with Grand Marnier sautéed berries and Vermont maple syrup) and beef tenderloin eggs benedict (with poached eggs, brunch potatoes, a popover and hollandaise sauce.) Guests can wash down their meal with a selection of seasonal mimosas, wines and cocktails, or even check out Davio's customizable Bloody Mary cart. Complimentary Rosé from the female-owned J Vineyards & Winery will also be served.

March 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Davio's King of Prussia, 200 Main St., King of Prussia, davios.com