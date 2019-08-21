Where to celebrate National Dog Day in Philly

Dog ownership isn’t just a lifestyle for Philadelphians. It’s an identity.

Dog parents can spoil their pet even more on National Dog Day on Monday at two boutique hotels in Philly. Doting thirty-something dog owners are more likely to splurge on pampering their pets over themselves, and 35 percent of pet owners are millennials. Between these statistics on millennial pet owners and Philly’s abundance of advocacy groups like the Philadelphia No Kill Coalition, dogs are popular companions in Philly. Celebrate your pup’s unconditional love by treating them to a pamper session and extra treats, or bring friends to check out adoptable dogs on Monday Aug. 26. Here’s where you should celebrate National Dog Day in Philly.

Meet some “ambassadogs” and more at The Rittenhouse

Morris Animal Refuge will be at The Rittenhouse (210 W Rittenhouse Square) to introduce adoptable pups to potential new owners in a beautiful setting. Dogs will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Afterward, stop by The Library Bar to have a cocktail and receive a voucher for a Pupp’iccino to treat your dog to a fancy treat in the hotel’s lobby or courtyard. The hotel is also having a giveaway that benefits Morris Animal Refuge. Make a $25 donation to the shelter during your visit and you’ll be entered in a raffle to win a one-night dog-friendly stay at the hotel. If you would rather hang out in Rittenhouse Square, hotel employees will be out walking their own dogs while handing out treats and bandanas.

Sidewalk festival at Hotel Monaco

Hotel Monaco (433 Chestnut St.) is going all out for the dog owners looking to give their fido a true day of glamor during Dog Days of Summer from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Start with bath to help your dog cool down from the summer heat, and then they can get ready to pose. A caricature artist can draw a beautiful portrait of your furry friend, or they can get in the photo booth to find their best angle. Follow up with a dog-themed happy hour on Red Owl Tavern’s patio to snack on hush puppies and or sip on a Greyhound cocktail (vodka or gin with grapefruit juice) for $6 each. Volunteers from Lulu’s Rescue will also be in attendance accompanied by adoptable pups looking for a loving home. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the shelter.