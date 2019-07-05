This weekend is full of summertime happenings — soaking up the sun, celebrating the Fourth and plenty of delicious BBQs. Here’s another exciting event to add to your already fun agenda: National Fried Chicken Day. The City of Brotherly Love is pulling out all the stops for this mouthwatering extravaganza, and Philadelphians are truly in for a treat.

Where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Philadelphia

Freebyrd Chicken

Head to The Bourse Food Hall in Old City for a chance to give back while also indulging in some incredible fried chicken. Freebyrd will be donating 10 percent from every purchase to Philabundance, the local nonprofit aiming to help end hunger. Philadelphians can enjoy tasty fried chicken options including The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich ($9, made with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, Alabama white BBQ sauce and homemade pickles); the Carolina Classic Chicken Sandwich ($10, made with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, Duke’s mayo, lettuce and tomato); and the Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($10, made with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickets and coleslaw) all day this Saturday.

111 S. Independence Mall E, theboursephilly.com

The Twisted Tail

This Southern-style eatery knows how to fry up some amazing chicken. Any Philadelphian looking to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day can head to The Twisted Tail for either brunch or dinner to truly get their fix. For brunch, indulge in their chicken and sweet potato waffles ($16) made with fried chicken and apple butter, and topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup. For dinner, be sure to try their signature fried chicken ($19) with rosemary honey and pickled okra.

509 S. 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

SouthGate

SouthGate is taking National Fried Chicken Day up a notch with their Seoul Hot Korean Fried Chicken sandwich. This delectable creation features a zesty sauce blend of gochugaru, sesame oil and other secret ingredients and is topped with pickled daikon carrot, perilla leaves, kewpie mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun. Did we mention it’s fried twice? So you know it’s real. As a bonus, the tasty creation is available for only $7 during happy hour and $15 from the regular menu.

1801 Lombard St., southgatephilly.com

Milkboy

Head to Milkboy’s Chestnut Street and South Street locations this weekend to take your tastebuds on a ride for National Fried Chicken Day. Both locations’ fried chicken sandwiches ($12) are light and crispy but offer different enticing topping options. Chestnut Street offers a sandwich topped with whole-grain cactus mustard and bacon, and on South Street, they top theirs with bread and butter pickles, whole-grain cactus mustard and slaw.

1100 Chestnut St., 401 South St., milkboyphilly.com

CO-OP

Head to the University City hot spot this Saturday to check out their delicious National Fried Chicken day treats. Start your day off right with two incredibly delicious fried chicken options for brunch. Philadelphians have a choice between fried chicken and biscuits or fried chicken and pancakes (both $18) topped with syrup and honey and maple-jalapeño butter to truly treat yourself this weekend.

20 S. 33rd St., coopphilly.com