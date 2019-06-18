Where to celebrate National Martini Day in Philadelphia

This Wednesday marks a special day for all libation lovers. National Martini Day is officially June 19, and the City of Brotherly Love takes the spirited drink very seriously. Whether you’re a gin or vodka fan, dry or dirty drinker or garnish snob, Philly has the perfect option for you.

The Twisted Tail

Head to this Society Hill hot spot to indulge in their classic gin martini for National Martini Day this Wednesday. The Twisted Tail’s martini features Dolin Blanc gin and a refreshing lemon twist, and will be available all day for $14. Pair the drink with one of The Twisted Tail’s Southern comfort-style dishes to truly treat yourself.

509 S. 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

The Royal Boucherie

The Royal Boucherie is very familiar with martinis. This Old City hot spot offers an enticing selection of the spirited cocktail every day with their popular $2 martini lunch special. Any Philadelphian who heads to the Boucherie and orders a lunchtime entree can indulge in the drink for the discounted price. Options include a classic martini, French martini and Gibson martini. Order one of the tasty drinks with one of Royal Boucherie’s enticing lunch menu selections including their Boucherie Burger ($18) featuring bacon, American cheese, truffle mayo, a half-sour pickle and pork-fat fries, or their quiche ($15) featuring kale, gruyere, fine herbs and bacon.

52 S. 2nd St., royalboucherie.com

Co-Op Restaurant and Lounge

Co-Op is taking National Martini Day to the next level with their delightful Tipsy Farmer martini. The Tipsy Farmer is made with Plymouth gin, elderflower tonic and lemon shrub and will be shaken up all day this Wednesday for only $13.

20 S. 33rd St. #1, coopphilly.com

The Chophouse

This New Jersey eatery knows how to make a good martini. They have a vast selection from gin and vodka to apple martinis, cosmopolitans and their signature martini with sweet pineapple-infused vodka. The Chophouse’s enticing selection of libations are all offered for only $8 during their daily happy hour (4-7 p.m.).

4 Lakeview Dr. S., Gibbsboro, NJ, thechophouse.us

Square 1682

Square 1682 knows how to make a martini, and for the tasty drink’s national holiday they are pulling out all the stops. Head to this popular eatery during lunchtime this Wednesday (or any weekday) to enjoy their $3 martini selection. Philadelphians can choose a classic or dirty martini made with either vodka or gin and enjoy it with one of Square 1682’s mouthwatering lunch menu options. Highlighted dishes include their hot turkey club ($15) featuring Benton’s bacon, chipotle ranch and thick cut challah bread, or salt-roasted beets ($12) featuring honeycrisp apples, spicy pistachios, arugula and whipped feta.

121 S. 17th St., square1682.com