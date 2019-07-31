There’s nothing like eating slice after slice of fresh watermelon on a hot day, or adding the fruit to salads and drinks to capture the taste of summer. This Saturday, bars and restaurants all over the city are in the spirit to celebrate the vibrant fruit with drink specials, fun dishes and more. Here’s where to celebrate National Watermelon Day this weekend.

Where to celebrate National Watermelon Day in Philly this weekend

Watermelon Radish Cocktail

Though the radish doesn’t taste like the melon it’s named after, the bright pink color and mild flavor makes this vegetable a wonderful addition to summery dishes and drinks. Tasting room and bottle shop Art in the Age is serving a Garden Gimlet ($10) this Saturday that incorporates the radish for a more savory twist on a watermelon cocktail. The drink has gin, basil vermouth, elderflower-tonic syrup and lime juice.

12 p.m.-8 p.m., 116 N 3rd St., artintheage.com

Sweet Cocktail Options

Try not just one, but two watermelon cocktails at the Hotel Palomar’s Square 1682 bar and restaurant. Try a sweet take on a traditional summer shandy with their Watermelon Shandy ($6), made with wheat beer and fresh watermelon juice. Or try the gin-based Madison’s Square Garden ($13) with watermelon juice, honey and basil.

8 a.m.-11 p.m, 121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Albacore Tuna Crudo

Sweet meets savory at Royal Boucherie in Old City. Known for exceptional seafood and delicious cocktails, the brasserie has a more refreshing appetizer special for National Watermelon Day. Chef Nicholas Elmi’s tuna crudo special has a watermelon jus, Japanese ginger and cucumber. Try the crudo for $14.

10 a.m.-2 a.m, 52 S 2nd St., royalboucherie.com

Watermelon Gazpacho

Head to Café Ynez for combination of summertime flavors that will help you cool down. The Mexican restaurant is offering a tomato and watermelon gazpacho topped with jumbo lump grab and fresh greens for $10. The restaurant is BYOB, so bring your own tequila to make cocktails with their mango and mint mixer carafe or blood orange margarita base ($13 each).

9 a.m.-10 p.m, 2025 Washington Ave., cafeynez.com

Summertime Mule

A classic cocktail gets a sweet twist at CO-OP in University City. Available only on Saturday August 3, try a watermelon mule with local vodka, ginger beer and frozen watermelon juice cubes. The chill lounge is a short walk across the bridge from Center City, spend a day in University City visiting outdoor spots like rooftop park Cira Green (80 S 30th St) or The Porch outside of 30th Street Station.

10 a.m.-2 a.m., 20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Garden Toast

Eat your veggies while celebrating National Watermelon Day at Red Owl Tavern. The restaurant will have a Garden Toast special with watermelon radish, snap peas, cherry tomatoes and topped with Green Goddess dressing. Head to Red Owl for a snacks for dinner, and then check out the Hotel Monaco’s rooftop bar for spectacular city views.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. & 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com