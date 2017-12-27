Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia

After you’ve had your fill of all that New Year’s Eve feasting, it will be time to burn off those delicious calories by partying hard (or not) into 2018. It is said that how you kick off the new year sets off the tone for the rest of the year, so get out there and go get it. Take in stunning views, rock out to live music, go incognito at a masquerade party or keep it zen with a New Year’s Eve yoga class — the choice is yours. Here are a few ideas on where to celebrate NYE in Philly.

Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St.

midnightfromthetop.ticketleap.com

Want a New Year’s Eve with a view? Craft Concepts Group and One Liberty Observation Deck are doing a midnight celebration 57 floors above ground, where guests can see the fireworks display as they sip on cocktails. The black tie affair goes from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and features an open bar and hors d’oeuvres as well as DJ entertainment. General admission tickets are available for $125 plus fees.

U-Bahn

1320 Chestnut St.

eyeswideshut.ticketleap.com

Feel like going incognito on New Year’s Eve? U-Bahn in Midtown Village is hosting a masquerade party. The black tie affair runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and features a five-hour open bar with premium alcohol, live music and a DJ, hors d’oeuvres and more. General admission tickets start at $100.

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Ave.

ardmoremusic.com

Love David Bowie? Big Talking Heads fan? Then finish off the year rockin’ out at Ardmore Music Hall for their New Year’s Eve party which will feature a Bowie tribute band as well as a Talking Heads tribute band. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 in advance, $35 if you buy the day of the show and $79 for VIP which includes an open bar from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., dinner buffet, champagne toast and private seating.

Hot Yoga Philadelphia

1520 Sansom St.

hotyogaphiladelphia.com

Start 2018 off on the right foot by sweating out all of the toxins and vibes that no longer serve you at Hot Yoga Philadelphia’s annual New Year’s Eve class. The 90-minute traditional hot yoga session will be taught by instructor Chris Fluck and even includes a non-alcoholic champagne toast and healthy eats afterwards. At only $10 for early bird pricing, reserve a spot now before the class fills up. ​