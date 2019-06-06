Where to celebrate Pride in the Gayborhood

The Gayborhood has a vibrant energy all year round, but Pride weekend is the neighborhood’s time to really shine. Home to some of Philly’s best bars and restaurants, the festivities begin with the official kickoff block party from 12 pm-6 pm on Friday. It all continues with clubbing and drink specials all weekend, but don't forget to enjoy brunch or a little shopping. From vegan eats to dance parties, here are some great ways to celebrate being out and proud this weekend.

Duross & Langel

Pride weekend requires a little self care. Stop by Duross & Langel to pick up all natural bath bombs, face masks and more. All their products are made on site, and you’ll find fun seasonal items like watermelon scented and shaped soap.

117 S 13th St., durossandlangel.com

Verde

If you want to shop for gorgeous jewelry and clothing while inhaling the smell of chocolate, head to Verde. The shop shares their space with the kitchen that produces Marcie Blaine Artisanal chocolates. Pick up a box of flavors like the French Farmer with elderflower to share with friends, or just for you.

108 S 13th St., verdephiladelphia.com

Bud & Marilyn's

The restaurant combines mid-century modern decor, delicious cocktails and a menu of American classics. Go for brunch to try a shrimp po boy eggs benedict or their take on the classic biscuits & gravy. Don’t miss out on ordering a round of cocktails, like the boozy Orange Crush Gritty Slush (named after the beloved Flyers mascot and complete with googly eyes) or a classic refreshing daiquiri.

1234 Locust St., budandmarilyns.com

Charlie Was a Sinner

Go behind the curtain for cocktails and an impressive vegan menu in the sultry restaurant. Their dinner menu includes treats that somehow still feel healthy, including the zucchini “crabcake” slider and their housemade ricotta.

131 S 13th St., charliewasasinner.com

Tavern on Camac

The bilevel piano bar tucked away on Camac Street is a staple for cocktails and dancing, as well as a dining room and Ascend nightclub upstairs. The Tavern has a few events lined up for Pride weekend. Start with line dancing and special guest DJ Jimmy DePre on Friday, attend a Pink and Gold party on Saturday and a Spill the Tea dance party on Sunday for Pride Day.

243 S Camac St., tavernoncamac.com

Woody's

You can party inside the club and out in the street thanks to Woody's open windows. In addition to five dance rooms in the main club, check out their sister cocktail bar Rosewood (1302 Walnut St) or technicolor lounge Globar on the corner of 13th and Walnut streets.

202 S 13th St., woodysbar.com

Franky Bradley's

The eclectic restaurant and club has a lineup of events for Pride weekend, including a cabaret by legendary Philly drag chanteuse Martha Graham Cracker in the upstairs lounge on Friday night. Make your way to the dance floor, or enjoy a few drinks and snacks in the swanky, dimly lit bar.

1320 Chancellor St., frankybradleys.com

Tabu

With a sports bar on the ground floor and a luxe lounge on the upper level, Tabu is a destination for dancing and entertainment during Pride. Don’t miss their monthly queer SWAY Dance Party that’s going all out for Pride on Saturday night with gogo dancers and and a pre-party drag show.

254 S 12 St., tabuphilly.com

Voyeur Nightclub

If there’s a time you should definitely stay out late and head to the after hours bar, it’s Pride weekend. Keep Saturday night going until 6 am Sunday morning during Voyeur’s extended hours for Pride. The club has options for EDM and hip hop lovers, as well as a room just for party and pop hits.

1221 St James St., voyeurnightclub.com