Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia

Looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the City of Sisterly Love? Metro has you covered.

P.J. Whelihan's

There will be plenty of drink and food specials offered at all P.J. Whelihan's locations to make everyone feel lucky this St. Patrick's Day. P.J.s will be serving up an assortment of Celtic-inspired cocktails including their ShamRocked! ($6, made with Tito’s Vodka, blue curacao, and Red Bull yellow edition), and the Frozen ShamRock ($6, made with a blend of vodka, Bacardi ice cream, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and crème de menthe and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.) While there, be sure to also entice your tastebuds with P.J.'s St. Paddy Melt, made with homemade corned beef and topped with melted swiss and cabbage slaw on toasted sourdough bread, or their traditional shepherd’s pie or corned beef and cabbage. As a special bonus, guests can also score a pint of Guinness for just $4 all day on March 17.

Multiple locations, pjspub.com

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill's Irish celebration in honor of St. Patrick's Day is already in full swing. Now through March 18, Philadelphians can indulge in a variety of enticing holiday fare including potato and leek soup ($5/$6), corned beef and cabbage ($17.50), Irish bangers and ‘smash’ ($17.50) and a delectable traditional Irish bread pudding served with homemade whiskey sauce ($7). To add even more to the festivities, Iron Hill will also be offering their O’Sullivan Stout served on nitrogen and brewed on location at each on-site brewery.

Multiple locations, ironhillbrewery.com

Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of American Revolution will be focusing on all things St. Patty's Day for their latest History After Hours event on March 17. Starting at 5 p.m. guests can enjoy live Irish music, Irish-inspired food and drink specials, and the final opportunity to see the Museum’s special exhibition "Cost of Revolution: The Life and Death of an Irish Soldier" before it closes. Tickets run for $10 to the event.

101 S, 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org

The Pour House

If you're looking to celebrate St. Patty's Day a bit early, head to The Pour House in New Jersey this Saturday to enjoy live performances all day long under a heated tent including a guest DJ from 2-5 p.m., Garnet Rising from 5-7 p.m. and The Rockets from 7-10 p.m. While there, be sure to also check out some of The Pour House's drink specials as well which include $5 Miller Lite drafts, Jameson shots and Guinness pints and pints of Smithwick's and Harp for $6.

124 N. Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ, pjspourhouse.com

Urban Farmer

Those looking to celebrate the lucky holiday can head to Urban Farmer on March 17 to indulge in a few delicious specials. Mouthwatering options include corned beef hash (made with house brined and braised corned beef sautéed with fingerling potatoes, onions, braised cabbage, and mirepoix, and finished with a whiskey beef glace, $21), bangers and mash (made with poached house-made Irish sausage, whipped potatoes and Guinness onion gravy, $19), shepherd’s pie (made with ground lamb, sweet green peas, mirepoix, and browned mashed potatoes, $14), the Dublin Lawyer (made with butter-poached lobster, whiskey cream sauce, colcannon mashed potatoes and asparagus, $40), and a milk chocolate Bailey’s pot de crème (made with house-made Irish potatoes, ground Oreos, microgreens and a gold leaf).

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

If you're looking to celebrate St. Patty's Day in style, head to Assembly Rooftop Lounge for an incredible view of Philly and even more incredible themed special. Assembly's Irish Exit is made with Tullamore Dew, La Colombe Coffee, a sugar cube and French cream and will be offered all day on March 17 for $14.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, assemblyrooftop.com

Red Owl Tavern

What better way to celebrate St. Patty's Day than with a shot and a beer special? Head to Old City hotspot Red Owl Tavern to indulge in their pint of Guinness and shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey special for just $10 all day on March 17.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Seaview Hotel

If you're looking for a getaway in celebration of March 17, look no further than the Seaview Hotel in New Jersey. The hotel will be offering a special St. Patrick's Day dinner this Saturday and next Tuesday featuring Irish cheddar potato soup ($6 Cup, $8 Bowl), corned beef egg rolls with mustard sauce ($12), a corned beef Reuben with fries ($14) and bangers and mash with gravy ($15). On Tuesday, as an extra special treat, guests can also enjoy corned beef and cabbage with potatoes for just $19.

401 S. New York Rd, Galloway, NJ, seaviewdolcehotel.com

ArtBar

Those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia can head to ArtBar in the Sonesta Hotel to indulge in their delicious specials including an Irish Mudslide being offered for just $12 (made with Jameson, Baileys, Kahlua, half and half or milk, and a touch of green dye for a celebratory touch), $9 shots of Jameson and bottles of Guinness for $5.

16 S. 18th St., sonesta.com/us/pennsylvania