Where to dine for Valentine's Day 2020 in Philly

Still looking for some Valentine's Day dinner plans? Metro has you covered. Here are some enticing picks to enjoy the love-filled holiday with your special someone.

Amada

To make the holiday really special, Philadelphians can head to Jose Garces' hotspot Amada for a true treat. The popular eatery will be serving some of their authentic Spanish tapas throughout a tasting menu ($75 per person) and wine flight options featuring reds, whites, roses and bubbly options. The "It Takes Two" flight will be offered for $15 and the "Love at First White" for $24.

217-219 Chestnut St., philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

Positano Coast

If you have always imagined your romantic Valentine's Day meal in the intoxicating ambiance of candlelight, Positano Coast in Old City has you covered. Inspired by a recent blackout the restaurant experienced, Positano will be serving dinner in the dark with only candles there to illuminate the experience. There will be a number of a la carte options available for dinner, as well as four different champagne and oyster pairings as well. There will also be dining spaces available with normal lighting for those who prefer not to dine by candlelight.

212 Walnut St., 2nd floor, positanocoast.net

The Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail is known for its enticing whiskey selection, live music venue and to-die-for meals, and for Valentine's Day they are really pulling out all of the stops. For $49 per person, Philadelphians can indulge in crispy duck wings, Arctic char crudo, Wagyu beef tartare, crab salad, fried chicken, seared halibut, smoked duck breast, beignets, chocolate pot de creme and much more for $49 per person.

509 S. 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Rex 1516

The South Street hotspot will be cooking up tempting Southern-inspired fare for V-Day. Philadelphians can enjoy specialty dishes such as saffron tomato stew with crab, mussels, crispy leeks, and burnt orange; a stuffed pork chop with a granny smith gastrique, Charleston gold rice, and haricot vert; and a dark chocolate budino with salted caramel and raspberry whipped cream. Rex will also be serving up specialty cocktails including their "Spice & Smoke" with Laphroaig 10-year Scotch, Dewar's Blended Scotch, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and lemon-cayenne shrub; their liquid dessert cocktail, the "Pink Squirrel" with Tempes Fugit Creme de Noyeaux, Jacquin's White Creme de Cacao, and heavy cream; and much more.

1516 South St., rex1516.com

Lolita

The Valentine's Day menu for this contemporary Mexican cuisine hotspot runs for just $55 per person. Mouthwatering menu items include plantain and carmelized onion croquetas, braised duck pozole rojo, beef tartare tostadas, grilled hangar steak, Mexican coffee and pasilla chile braised lamb shank, blood orange sorbet and much more.

106 S. 13th St., lolitaphilly.com

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

If you're looking to really indulge this Valentine's Day, look no further than Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse in Center City and King of Prussia. The popular hotspot already treats its customers like gold, and the heart-filled holiday is no different. Diners can find enticing meals such as Maine lobster agnolotti, center cut filet mignon, and a dessert sampler in the Philly location and chilled shucked oysters, lemon sole, and a dessert sampler as well at the King of Prussia location.

111 S. 17th St., Philadelphia and 200 Main St., King of Prussia, davios.com

Tuna Bar

If you're thinking sushi this Valentine's Day, Tuna Bar should be at the top of your list. The contemporary Japanese cuisine hotspot will be serving up a five-course prix-fixe menu for $70 with everything served to share. Tasty menu items include king salmon tartare, brussel sprouts, steak tartare, braised short rib, sushi or sashimi omakase, a dessert sampler and much more.

205 Race St., tunabar.com

Iron Hill Brewery

Iron Hill Brewery is so excited about Valentine's Day, they will be offering their special menu for four days from Feb. 13 to 16. Delicious items to look forward to in their Sweetheart prix fixe meal ($45 per person) includes crab stuffed mushrooms, sesame-crusted ahi tuna, Mediterranean salmon, chocolate porter cheesecake and more. To really make the meal sweet, there is also an option to add two signature beers for $10.

Various locations, ironhillbrewery.com

The Good King Tavern & Le Caveau

The Good King Tavern will offer a three-course “Saint Valentin” prix fixe menu for $65 per person on both Valentine’s Day and Saturday, Feb. 15, with an additional wine pairing also available. Enticing meal options include veal carpaccio, lobster tail, bacon-wrapped filet, pear and champagne sorbet and more. Then upstairs at new hotspot Le Caveau, Philadelphians can indulge in more wine options plus the famous Good King Tavern Burger which will be served all weekend.

614 S. 7th St., thegoodkingtavern.com

Jamonera

What better way to spend Valentine's Day than with some delicious tapas to split? At Jamonera, Philadelphians can enjoy their heart-filled holiday menu for just $65 per person with dishes including baked cana de cabra, seared scallops, roasted beet salad, grilled hangar steak, skate wing, crispy pork belly, salted coffee churros and more.

105 S. 13th St., jamonerarestaurant.com