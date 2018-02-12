No idea where to eat Valentine’s Day dinner in Philadelphia this year? Not a problem! Whether you’re looking for the lush backdrop of a high-end steakhouse or the cozy comfort of southern cuisine, the city of brotherly love has plenty of options for you to choose from. Here are a few ideas on where to eat Valentine’s Day dinner in Philadelphia for 2018.

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St.

ocean-prime.com

If your significant other is an Eagles fan, Ocean Prime is sure to be a hit for Valentine’s Day because it seems to be popular with the players. On Valentine’s Day, the seafood and steakhouse will be serving up specialty items like filet mignon with lobster scampi and asparagus ($58) and Florida grouper, PEI mussels, fennel, fingerling potato and pernod citrus broth ($46) for entrees and a strawberry butter cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert ($12). To sip, try the blueberry crush cocktail ($13) with Buffalo trace bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and club soda.

Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Planning on a Valentine’s Day strolling Philly’s many museums on the parkway? Stop for a romantic dinner at Urban Farmer and enjoy Valentine’s Day specials like shellfish bisque with black truffle cracker and whipped crème fraiche ($14) as a starter, prime beef Wellington with mushroom duxelle and foie gras bordelaise ($60) and king crab legs served with black river osetra caviar butter ($38) as entrees and espresso affogato with caramel crème brûlée ($12) for dessert. There’s even a special selection of cocktails including the shared Purple Heart cocktail, made with Hendrick's gin, hibiscus, lemon and prosecco split.

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St.

jetwinebar.com

Wine is always a good idea for Valentine’s Day and Jet Wine Bar on South St. has an international selection of vino for even the most well-traveled palette. On Valentine’s Day, a number of food specials are on the menu including sea scallops with a grapefruit gastrique and bacon ($12), lamb sliders topped with a pomegranate glaze and spicy slaw ($13) and a charcuterie and artisanal cheese plate, chef’s choice ($15). Of course, all of the above options go perfectly with wine and you can sample in a flight of three for only $14 to celebrate the day of love.



Rex1516

1516 South St.

rex1516.com

Looking for some southern comfort food on Valentine’s Day? Rex1516 on South Street not only has a cozy, romantic atmosphere (with exposed brick and candlelight), the Valentine’s Day dinner menu by Chef Justin Swain has swoon worthy specials. To start, there’s a crawfish arancini ($8) and celery root soup with smoked maitakes, crispy celery root and apples ($10). For entrees, there’s a salmon with a collard pesto and hoppin’ john ($23) and fried half chicken and caviar served with chive biscuits, Alabama white bbq sauce, cucumbers, paddlefish and tobiko caviars ($50). Save room for the triple chocolate cake ($9) for dessert, though!

