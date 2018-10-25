Where to go in Philly to watch the Eagles vs. Jaguars London game 

This Sunday, Oct.28, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. and the early start prompted a lot of brunch, drink and food specials from top bars and restaurants in the city to celebrate the game. Here's where you should go to watch the Eagles vs. Jaguars London game in Philly.

BRU Craft & Wurst

Doors open at 9 a.m. for the game with the sound on the 105 projection wall plus HD TVs above the bar. Specials include $5 crafts including BRU custom exclusive Captain Lawrence Oktojawn, an exclusive new Eagles inspired custom beer and other rotating selections. $6 Manatawny Still Works Swarmbustin' Honey Whiskey Shots and Bourbon Punch. Eight dollar specials include Cherry BBQ and Garlic Buffalo Wings, Fried Cheese Curds, and BRU Fries.

1318 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, bruphilly.com

Urban Village Brewing Company

Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. The game will be on all the bar TVs plus a projector and drink specials include $3 Urban Village draft beers including “Fiddy Two” IPA, named in honor of the Super Bowl Champions. Brunch specials include $10 Breakfast Fries, $15 brunch pizzas and a selection of $14 brunch crostatas, including pumpkin and fresh fruit. The perfect place to catch some Eagles vs. Jaguars action.

1001 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, urbanvillagebrewing.com

The Pour House

All three locations will open at 9:00 a.m. and serve the full brunch menu including favorites like the Pour House Benedict, made with pork roll and poached eggs, Chicken & Waffles, and Caramel Apple French Toast. Plus there will be three variations of bloody marys, mimosas, bellinis and recovery cocktails made with Pedialyte all for $7.50.

Exton, North Wales and Westmont locations, pjspourhouse.com

O'Neals

Doors open at 8 a.m. for the game which will be on multiple TV's with the sound on and volume up. Specials include $3.50 bloody Mary’s and Mimosas, $15 Buckets of Miller Lite cans, $9 pitchers of miller lite draft, $3 miller lite pints, $4 miller lite drafts, breakfast sandwiches until 3 p.m. plus other food specials. Deliveries will also be available on Grubhub.

611 South 3rd St., Philadelphia, onealspub.com

Tradesman's

Tradesman's will open by 9:00 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. kick-off and show the game on the ten-foot media wall with the sound on. A few of the drink specials include Tradesman's exclusive drafts for five dollars including Jack's Bourbon Peach Cider, 2SP Solar Baby and Captain Lawrence Airlock. Food specials feature $8 Maple Sriracha Wings, Fried Chesapeake Oysters and French Onion Dip with hand-cut chips.

1322 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, facebook.com/tradesmansphl

Cinder Copper & Lace

Cinder will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday and will play the game in their dining room and bar. Specials include $5.00 house-exclusive custom Jack and the Pear Cider, special Craft Concepts Group exclusive beer inspired by the Eagles, and a rotating local hazy IPA. $6.00 Kelce's Strut Manatawny Still Works Bourbon with Star Anise Simple, Lemon and Smoked Bitters. $8.00 wing specials including Spicy Cider and Asian BBQ plus $10.00 wood-fired pizza including Margarita, Mushroom, Sausage and Pepper. A great place to watch the Eagles vs. Jaguars game.

1500 Locust St., Philadelphia, cindercl.com

Nick’s Bar & Grille

Doors open at 9 a.m. with seating at the bar for the game which will be played with the sound on. Specials include $8 Shepherds Pie Egg Rolls, $8 Scotch Eggs, $10 Fish and Chips, $10 English Breakfast, $6 “Man”Mosa’s, $10 Miller Lite buckets and $3 domestic drafts.

16 South 2nd St., Philadelphia, nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

STATS on 17th

Stats will open at 8:30 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. kick-off - all TV's and projection walls will feature the game with sound. Brunch specials include Chicken and Waffles, Chocolate Chip pancakes and Stuffed Fruity Pebbles French Toast regular menu food specials start at noon including Wings, Tacos and Nachos. A few of their drink specials include $5 Bud Light Eagles Bottles, $6 Green Tea Shots, $5 STATS Spiked Seltzers and $10 Basement Buckets.

111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, statson17.com