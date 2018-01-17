Where to watch the Eagles game on Sunday

Here are our top picks on where to watch the game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Getty Images

The Eagles are on fire and the entire city will want to watch the big game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. But where should you go? We have a list of our top picks on where to watch the big championship game that includes food specials, drink specials and more around town. Go Eagles!



SLiCE

Rittenhouse Square: 1740 Sansom St.

Italian Market: 1180 S. 10th St.

Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd.

Fishtown: 431 E Girard Ave.

slicepa.com

A great game calls for great pizza. SLiCE locations in Rittenhouse and Washington Township will have the game on in both dining rooms on Sunday and all locations will be offering specials in honor of the Eagles all weekend long, which include a limited edition Eagles Spicy Meatlovers Pizza (long hot peppers, Maglio's sausage, pepperoni hand cut, prosciutto, bacon, mozzarella), which costs $17 for a small and $23 for a large.



Nick’s Bar & Grille

16 S. 2nd St.

nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

If you’re in Old City, Nick’s Bar & Grille will have the game on in the dining room and the bar. Enjoy $5 roast pork and roast beef sandwiches, $2 tacos and $8 nachos as well as $3 domestic drafts.



BRU Craft & Wurst

1318 Chestnut St.

bruphilly.com

The excitement continues in Midtown Village where BRU Craft & Wurst will be broadcasting the game on a giant projection wall along with 10 additional HD flat screens around the bar. Enjoy nachos (black bean, tinga chicken or Kalua pork) for $11, Cheesesteaks (classic ribeye, buffalo chicken or lamb) served with fries and a pickle for $12 and chicken wings (sriracha maple, garlic buffalo or cherry BBQ) for $9.



Cinder, Copper and Lace

1500 Locust St.

cindercl.com



You can watch the game at the bar at Cinder, Copper and Lace in Rittenhouse while you sip on $5 hoppy pints like Funk "Silent Disco,” Pizza Boy "Echo Puncher,” Troegs "Nugget Nectar,” Urban Village "Sofa King” and 2SP “Up and Out.” If you’re hungry, they’ll have the Center City District Restaurant week menu available for dinner and mussel specials at the bar during the game.

Mad Rex

1000 Frankford Ave.

themadrex.com

Fishtown’s post-apocalyptic restaurant will show the game at the bar as well as in the lounges on Sunday. Enjoy $3 specials like the Mad Rex IPA, Bud Light, Miller Lite and Yuengling. (With any burger purchase, you can even get a complimentary Mad Rex IPA draft!) You’ll also get a complimentary order of loaded fries per party in addition to a flaming Eagles shot every time they score.