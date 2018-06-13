Wondering where to watch the World Cup 2018 in Philly? This year, it kicks off on June 14 and runs through July 15. This year, the World Cup is in Russia, and while nothing quite beats experiencing the action live and in-person, getting your friends together to watch the matches in Philly is a winning way to spend the weekend. Here our top picks on where to watch the World Cup 2018 in Philly.

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St.

brauhausschmitz.com

Your best bet for watching the most matches of the tournament is Brauhaus Schmitz. They will be open at 9:30 a.m. for every game day. If there’s one that begins earlier, they will decide to open early based on demand. They’ve even brought in extra TVs so there’s a great view no matter where you are. You can also enjoy beer specials and giveaways throughout the 2018 World Cup. For all the German matches, there is a $10 cover for general admission (also buys your first beer) and a $60 VIP cover, which gets you backroom access and bottomless beer from one hour prior to the beginning of a match to the final whistle. On July 15, there will be a big party for the final match that encompasses the 700 block of South St.

Urban Village Brewing Company

1001 N. 2nd St.

urbanvillagebrewing.com

Nothing pairs better with soccer than wood-fired pizza! This Northern Liberties gem is located inside the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons and boasts a stellar menu as well as some delicious brews. Their “Kicked” cream ale sounds like a solid choice for World Cup watching. They open everyday at 11 a.m.





BRU Craft & Wurst

1318 Chestnut St.

bruphilly.com

BRU Craft & Wurst will be open during regular hours for World Cup watching, starting at 11 a.m. daily. Beginning June 25, however, they will open at 10 a.m. so you can watch all games. They’ve got a ton of flat screen TVs and a delicious menu. For games beginning before noon, you can get $4 select drafts, and downstairs ar U-Bahn, they’ll be hosting parties for the finals and semi-finals.

Garage Fishtown

100 E. Girard Ave.

garagephilly.com

On Sunday, June 17, Garage Fishtown will be opening early at 11 a.m. to host a viewing event with the FTFC (Fishtown Futbol Club) for the Germany vs. Mexico World Cup game, which kicks off at the same time. There will be specials from Love City Brewing in addition to New Liberty Distillery’s bloody butcher whiskey and proceeds from the event will benefit the Kensington Soccer Club. Garage Fishtown boasts nine flat screen TVs, and while they won’t be opening early for other matches, it’s a great place to watch the World Cup if they’re open.





James Philadelphia

1835 Arch St.

jamesphiladelphia.com

Enjoy American cuisine while enjoying the international flavor of the 2018 World Cup at James Philadelphia. They will be open at 10 a.m. so you can watch the matches and have a $5 bacon bloody Mary and a $5 mimosa on the menu, along with Coors Light and Yuengling drafts for $4. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. this weekend, so you can feast while you watch.