Philly is headed off to the races this weekend. On Saturday the Kentucky Derby is going to be in full swing and some top spots are offering delicious specials and incredibly refreshing cocktails. So grab your fanciest hat, place your bets and get ready to head to the Derby this Saturday.

Here's how top Philly spots are celebrating the Kentucky Derby this weekend

The Trestle Inn

The Trestle Inn knows how to party, especially when it comes to the Kentucky Derby. This Saturday head to their Derby A Go-Go event which features cocktail specials, giveaways and of course Go-Go dancing. The Inn will be serving up a “Triple Crown” of cocktails including their $10 Old Forester Mint Julep, $10 Woodford Reserve Spire and $8 Finlandia Oaks Lily, plus a $4 Love City Lager and $2 Off Derby Cocktails from 4 pm-5 pm. The delectable Mint Julep and Spire cocktails will be served in a WoodfordReserve Copper Cup, and there will also be prizes for whoever wears the best hat and bowtie- so be sure to dress the part.

339 N 11th St., thetrestleinn.com

Co-Op

The West Philly hotspot is throwing down for the Derby this weekend with an incredible cocktail special. Co-Op will be serving up their Pennsylvania Mint Julep made with local Kinsey rye, mint, syrup and shaved ice for just $10. Guests can enjoy this spirited beverage at the bar while watching the race live.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphians can head to Jet Wine Bar during the Kentucky Derby to treat themselves to refreshing Mint Juleps ($9) and plenty of tasty food specials. This South Street hotspot will be serving up delectable ruffle black pepper popcorn for $4 and/or herbed ricotta crostini for $9 during the historic race.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Ocean Prime

Head to Ocean Prime on Saturday to view the exciting Kentucky Derby event while sipping on some enticing beverages and snacking on savory small bites. While at this hotspot be sure to try their Mint Julep (boasting their choice of spirit, simple syrup, Disaronno, Angostura Bitters and mint), and also pop in some of their complimentary truffle popcorn while at the bar.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

Head to Philadelphia Brewing Company later this week and watch the Kentucky Derby in their historic Peacock Room while sporting your best derby attire. PBC will be serving up refreshing Mint Juleps for $10, but any guest that comes in a fancy hat can get the tasty beverage for just $9.

2440 Frankford Ave., philadelphiabrewing.com

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern’s lead bartender, Kyle Darrow crafted a delectable cocktail for the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Head to this Old City hotspot on Saturday and sip on their Chartreuse Spiked Julep ($10) made with bourbon, Yellow Chartreuse, mint and crushed ice while watching the race.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Rex 1516

This Southern-cuisine hotspot only airs one sporting event of the year- the Kentucky Derby. Rex 1516 is pulling out the stops with lead bartender Lou DiNunzio’s exceptional Mint Julep cocktail for $9 only.

1516 South St., rex1516.com

Square 1682

This Center City hotspot is celebrating the historic race with their own spin on the Moscow Mule. Their featured cocktail, nicknamed Hats and Horses will feature bourbon, blackberry, mint, and lemon for half-price on Derby Day making it only $7.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

The Bar by Bluebird Distilling at The Bourse

Head to Bluebird Distilling at The Bourse this weekend to watch the Kentucky Derby on a giant 18-foot TV screen and sip on some of Bluebird’s delightful frozen treats. For $11, Philadelphians can indulge in a Mint Julep made with award-winning Four Grain bourbon and garnished with a fresh sprig of mint.

111 S. Independence Mall, theboursephilly.com

The Twisted Tail

This Saturday, head to The Twisted Tail for their annual Kentucky Derby Outdoor Viewing Party. Guests can watch the exciting event outside on a giant 18-foot TV screen and sip on a refreshing $6 Mint Julep. The best part? Guests will also receive entry into the Derby Draw for the winning horse. The raffle winner will receive a commemorative Maker’s Mark Kentucky Derby bottle, other prizes will be given out to the best hat and best bow tie.

509 S 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Harrah’s Philadelphia

Head to Harrah’s on Derby Day to truly get a Kentucky experience. There will be plenty of live racing action happening on Harrah’s Philadelphia’s lightning fast 5/8 miles racing course, live music, a photo booth, lawn games such as cornhole and horseshoes, pay-as-you-go food and drinks and much more. The fun begins at 1 pm and will party on until 7 pm. Any Philadelphian who heads to Harrahs this Saturday will also get the chance to bet on the races happening at Churchill Downs and can even enter in a hat contest where the winner will take home $250.

777 Harrah’s Blvd, Chester, caesars.com