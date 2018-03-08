Will Smith is going to bungee jump over the Grand Canyon. Getty Images

Philly’s own Will Smith accepted quite the challenge from fans earlier this week that involves bungee jumping from a helicopter.

The four men behind the YouTube account, Yes Theory, which is dedicated to growing through busting out of comfort zones, challenged the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star to heli-bungee.

“In order to live in a better world together, we have to choose love over fear,” they said in the video. “So Will, as a man who’s not afraid of aliens, robots or zombies, let’s take this sh** to the next level with the most thrilling thing any of us have ever done — a helicopter bungee jump.”

Yup, you read that right.

After much deliberation, which included Smith testing out a toy version of himself hanging from a drone, the actor agreed to the challenge with three conditions:

1. It has to be for charity.



2. It was to be after his movie is finished shooting, because he’d be in violation of his contract if he started jumping out of helicopters during it.



3. He wants to heli-bungee over the Grand Canyon.

Looks like Smith also wants to take sh** to the next level.

Have fun, gentlemen! We'll be cool hanging out here on the ground.

You can watch the full video below:

