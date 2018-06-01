When you think of famous people from Philadelphia, you immediately think of Will Smith. He helped put Philly on the map, as a West Philly-raised actor, rapper, comedian and well, he’s pretty much one of the city’s most beloved renaissance men.
So where is the Will Smith mural in Philly? Up until yesterday, he didn’t have one.
However, according to PhillyVoice, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star finally has one in the works — in West Philly, of course.
It will be located at 4545 Girard Avenue and Mural Arts Philadelphia tweeted out a sneak peek of it yesterday.
SNEAK PEEK: London artist Richard Wilson is in #Philly creating a mural honoring Will Smith! Check it out at 4545 Girard Ave. pic.twitter.com/dyzzy5LNB8— Mural Arts (@muralarts) May 29, 2018
London artist Richard Wilson is creating the mural and according to his Instagram account, the project is a collaborative effort with a school. Mural Arts is not involved with the creation of the Will Smith mural, but helped put Wilson in touch with Global Leadership Academy Charter School to make it happen. It will be 60-feet-tall — larger than life, for a larger than life icon.
60ft tall Will Smith! Work in Progress... I’ve wanted to paint Will for ages, and it only made sense in West Philly 🌍 I actually found this wall using Google Maps a few months ago, its right by the park Will rhymes about in ‘Summertime’ I came out a couple months ago to knock on the door of the building, but the owner was away 😫but few months later and with some help from my friends (Pete, Tayyib, Rich, Gaby ❤️🙌) we got the permissions, ran around Philly getting all my paint, hired the lift and this pic is about 5 days in. A few things happened that gave me the context of how to paint him, it was sooooo vivid in my head. If you dont already, follow him! #inspiring #motivating #willsmith Making new friends here, loving Philadelphia! Back at it tomorrow loadssss still to do #spraypaint #portraits
So what do you think? Are you excited that Will Smith is finally getting his own mural in Philadelphia?
Tell us in the comments below.