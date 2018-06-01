“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is finally getting one.

Where is the Will Smith mural in Philly? Getty Images

When you think of famous people from Philadelphia, you immediately think of Will Smith. He helped put Philly on the map, as a West Philly-raised actor, rapper, comedian and well, he’s pretty much one of the city’s most beloved renaissance men.

So where is the Will Smith mural in Philly? Up until yesterday, he didn’t have one.

However, according to PhillyVoice, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star finally has one in the works — in West Philly, of course.

It will be located at 4545 Girard Avenue and Mural Arts Philadelphia tweeted out a sneak peek of it yesterday.

SNEAK PEEK: London artist Richard Wilson is in #Philly creating a mural honoring Will Smith! Check it out at 4545 Girard Ave. pic.twitter.com/dyzzy5LNB8 — Mural Arts (@muralarts) May 29, 2018

London artist Richard Wilson is creating the mural and according to his Instagram account, the project is a collaborative effort with a school. Mural Arts is not involved with the creation of the Will Smith mural, but helped put Wilson in touch with Global Leadership Academy Charter School to make it happen. It will be 60-feet-tall — larger than life, for a larger than life icon.

So what do you think? Are you excited that Will Smith is finally getting his own mural in Philadelphia?

Tell us in the comments below.