The movie is being brought back for 2019.

Is Will Smith in the new "Men in Black" movie? Getty Images

Vanity Fair reported yesterday that Sony Pictures plans on rebooting “Men in Black” for 2019, giving the popular film series a more “global” feel.

Philly’s own Will Smith starred in the original 1997 film with Tommy Lee Jones, with Smith as Agent J and Jones as Agent K.

But will this new film star Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones?

At the moment, the answer is no.

According to Vanity Fair, the new film will star Chris Hemsworth and his “Thor: Ragnarok” co-star, Tessa Thompson.

Agent J and Agent K won’t be in the new “Men in Black” in any “significant” way, as it is assumed that a new storyline will be pursued with new agents.

So what are your thoughts on this new “Men in Black” movie? Could it possibly be as good without Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones?

In the meantime, let's all take time to look back and rock out to the "Men in Black" song.



