Will Smith shows us his singing skills

Is there anything he can’t do?

Yesterday, Philly-born superstar, Will Smith, showed the world his singing skills on Instagram.

The 49- year-old rapper, actor, producer, comedian and songwriter posted a video of him singing the song, “Girl from Ipanema,” which he says is one of his favorite songs.

He also reveals that Willow Smith, his 17-year-old daughter, learned how to play it on guitar and performed for his birthday last year.

“I’ve been trying to get her to do an IG (Instagram) duet with me,” he writes in the caption.

Is there a duet in the works? We'll have to wait and find out.

While Smith is still refining his singing skills, you can’t deny his charisma. (Well, maybe that robot Sophia can — but the rest of us sentient beings can’t.)

After all, what makes a great singer isn’t how technically brilliant they are, it’s how much the singer feels the song, and Will Smith is a master when it comes to that.