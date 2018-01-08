Winter de-stressing at The Logan

The Spa at The Logan has a long list of services to keep you feeling fresh as a daisy, even in cold winter months. Provided

It has been quite the chilly winter so far, but don’t let the drop in temperatures keep you from keeping up with your wellness routine. While cocooning on the couch and binge watching Netflix until spring sounds like a good idea, scheduling yourself a day at the spa is a million times better.

If you’re not sure where to go, The Logan has quite the spa experience smack dab in the middle of Center City. You can book massages, body treatments, facials, nail services and more at this chic oasis and what’s more, you even get access to other amenities for the day, like their heated indoor pool, fitness center and relaxation room.

I recently got the Nirvana Stress Relief massage and while I regularly get massages to keep my body in check, this particular one is definitely in my top three massages of all time. You can choose between 50-minute ($155) and 80-minute options ($195). (Given how hunched my shoulders and neck have gotten from working at a computer and walking around in the cold, I went for the longer one.)

The massage room itself was perfect — the temperature not too cold, classical music playing softly in the background and the linens luxurious and plush — a real treat.

You get to choose your own aromatherapy blend and while my masseuse, Dylan, detailed a long list of options (arnica, balsam fir, lavender, peppermint — it was hard to choose!), I ended up going for ginger to warm up my body and eucalyptus for my head and neck to open the sinuses.

A big fan of firm pressure, my masseuse was firm yet incredibly precise, bringing artistry to the massage which isn’t found too often. I practically fell asleep on the table and was relieved to find my stress headache was gone by the end of the treatment.

Once the massage was finished, the relaxation continued, as I could hang out in the sweet serenity of the meditation room for as long as I wanted — complete with near total darkness, a cascading waterfall, comfy lounge chairs and even healthy snacks. I decided to really unwind and enjoyed an afternoon glass of champagne as well.

Some may view spa days as frivolous but sometimes you need to treat yourself. Wellness is an investment of both time and money, and a little self care can go a long way.

For more information on The Spa at The Logan, visit: theloganhotel.com/spa.