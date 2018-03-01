5 ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in Philadelphia

The Free Library of Philadelphia has a whole lineup of events for Women's History Month. J. Smith for Visit Philly

March roars in like a lion for a reason — it’s Women’s History Month! Given that Philadelphia is a city that’s known for making history, it’s a great place to celebrate the accomplishments of history-making women. From movie screenings to museum exhibits, here are five ways to celebrate women’s history month in Philadelphia.

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St.

$5-7 for adults

$4-6 for kids, students and seniors

historicphiladelphia.com

Learn about the woman responsible for creating our nation’s first flag — Betsy Ross! Two special exhibitions kicked off in time for Women’s History Month. “Stitching the Story Together: Betsy Ross and America’s First Flag” tells the life story of Betsy Ross, from her beginnings in upholstery and making flags to becoming an American legend. With “Furnishing the Widow’s Chamber,” watch Betsy stitch chintz bed hangings for the widowed owner of the home she lived in, Hannah Lithgow.

“The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand”

Wednesday, March 14

7 p.m., $30

Temple University Ambler Campus

580 Meetinghouse Rd., Ambler

temple.edu

Six-time Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Karyl Evans, will screen her documentary “The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand,” one of the most successful female landscape architects in the United States. The screening will be followed by a discussion.

Women’s History Series: Harriet Tubman

Saturday, March 18

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

$10 to $20

Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm

6026 Germantown Ave.

freedomsbackyard.com

Harriet Tubman led over 300 slaves to freedom through her 19 trips into the South over a period of 10 years. This special presentation will feature actor, writer and producer, Millicent Sparks, portraying Harriet Tubman, and will teach attendees about this history-making woman’s life as well as the Underground Railroad and Civil War.

The Free Library of Philadelphia

Various Locations

Various Prices

freelibrary.org

The Free Library of Philadelphia has an entire lineup of events for Women’s History Month. On Friday, March 9, Quaker City Mercantile hosts “Bibliococktails: Austen vs. Bronte” at the Rosenbach. On Monday, March 19, a special lecture will be held in the Skyline Room on the history of the women’s rights movement and next steps in moving forward. On Wednesday, March 28, there will be a screening of the film “Away from Her,” in honor of Women’s History Month.

Philadelphia Film Society

Various Times

$5 to $9

PFS Roxy Theater

2023 Sansom St.

filmadelphia.org

In honor of Women’s History Month and as a continuation of their “State of the Union” series, the Philadelphia Film Society will present two films. On March 7, Norma Rae will be screened, featuring the legendary Sally Fields who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Norma Rae, a single mom who becomes a fierce leader. On March 28, “Daughters of the Dust” by Julie Dash will be screened, the first film by a female African-American director to be theatrically distributed.