PHOTOS: Women’s March on Philadelphia 2018

On Saturday, Jan. 20, thousands of women (and men) joined together at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the second annual Women’s March on Philadelphia.



Attendees gathered at Logan Square at 10:30 a.m. and marched towards Eakins Oval at 11 a.m. At noon, a rally with speakers and performers took place.



Participants carried political signs with messages like: "Former Conservative Turned Liberal (Thanks Trump)" and "Don't allow hatred to rule the White House." Others were less political and some even had references to popular TV shows like "Stranger Things": "Without Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas would have all been eaten by the demogorgons." (How very true!)



Last year, it was reported that 50,000 women joined the Philadelphia branch of the national movement but numbers have not been released yet on this year’s march.



Were you there?



Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.