The Women’s March on Philadelphia: Where to eat

This Saturday marks one year since the first ever Women’s March, the largest demonstration in the history of the world. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., thousands of women will take to the streets in Philadelphia for the second annual Women’s March on Philadelphia on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. But where will you go if you get hungry? We’ve come up with a few delicious places to fuel up for a day of resisting, persisting and rising.



Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

If you don’t want to venture too far from the Parkway to grab breakfast or lunch, Urban Farmer at the Logan is perfect for you. They’ll be serving breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. and guests can enjoy goodies like a farm vegetable frittata or shrimp and grits along with a steaming cup of coffee. If you want to do brunch, reservations are recommended.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

assemblyrooftop.com

Nine stories above Urban Farmer is the stunning Assembly Rooftop Lounge, which provides insane views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Stop by for a cocktail or a glass of wine after the march and get a conversation going about what’s next for the movement.

Square 1682

121 S. 17th St.

square1682.com

Perhaps you want to take time to dine somewhere that’s close to the Parkway but not on it. Head over to Square 1682 for fresh squeezed juices and an array of yummy breakfast options like their Breakfast Sandwich (fried egg, Cabot cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche, breakfast potatoes), buttermilk pancakes and avocado toast. Lead bartender Daniel Kulisek will also be crafting sizzling cocktails.



Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St.

ocean-prime.com

Perhaps you’ll want to dive into an early dinner after the Women’s March? Treat yourself to a hearty meal at the luxurious steakhouse-meets-seafood spot, Ocean Prime. Doors open at 4 p.m. and Chef Jennifer Grosskruger will be serving up delectable dishes like their Chilean sea bass, their 16 oz ribeye and for dessert, their butter cake is every dream come true.



Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St.

jetwinebar.com

If you’re just in the mood for yummy food and an international wine selection, head over to Jet Wine Bar on South Street. Owned by Jill Weber, Philly’s wine-loving archeologist, she received her Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania, which ties in perfectly with the array of cultures featured through the wine selection at Jet. Brunch as well midday bites will be available on Saturday.

