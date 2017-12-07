When is XPoNential Music Festival 2018?

We’ve got the dates for you here.

XPoNential Music Festival 2018 will be held in July in Camden. WXPN

Mark your calendars now! It was just announced that the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru and radio station WXPN 88.5 FM, will be held on July 27, 28 and 29 in 2018.

The three-day event provides attendees a great way to discover new music, with nationally touring acts sharing the bill with local talent on the rise.

It’s held at Wiggins Waterfront Park & BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

Last year’s event featured headliners like Wilco, Spoon, Conor Oberst and Amos Lee. You can read more about the 2017 festival here.

Spoon at XPN Fest ❤️❤️❤️🥄 #spoon #🥄 #musicphotography #concertphoto #xpnfest #xponentialmusicfestival A post shared by Julia Hatmaker (@juliahatmaker) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

