When is XPoNential Music Festival 2018?

Mark your calendars now! It was just announced that the 2018 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru and radio station WXPN 88.5 FM, will be held on July 27, 28 and 29 in 2018.
The three-day event provides attendees a great way to discover new music, with nationally touring acts sharing the bill with local talent on the rise.
It’s held at Wiggins Waterfront Park & BB&T Pavilion in Camden.
Last year’s event featured headliners like Wilco, Spoon, Conor Oberst and Amos Lee. You can read more about the 2017 festival here.
Stay tuned for more updates.