Were you there?

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

Yakitori Boy celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. | HughE Dillon

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Yakitori Boy, located at 211 N. 11th St. in Chinatown celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a big party. Guests enjoyed drink specials, karaoke and live music by DJ Casper.

FOX29’s Alex Holley paid tribute to Yakitori Boy’s Jimmy Shen, its dynamic owner and founder.

There was even a classic lion dancing performance with fire dancers at the VIP portion of the party earlier in the evening.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.