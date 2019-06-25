Everything you need to know about Yards Pynk Affair this weekend

Some of you may have red, white and blue on your mind with the 4th of July right around the corner, but this weekend Yards Brewing Company wants you to think Pynk. The local brewery’s Pynk Affair is this Sunday, and the extravaganza promises to be one of the most colorful and exciting events of the whole summer.

Head to Yards’ Spring Garden street location this weekend where they will be opening their brewery, warehouse and backyard parking lot to join in on all of the Pynk-filled fun. The Pynk Affair will highlight Yards’ wildly popular Pynk sparkling tart berry ale which is now available year round. Before, Philadelphians could only enjoy the refreshing brew seasonally in the summer, and now Yards is officially keeping Pynk on the menu throughout the fall, winter and spring---- an announcement definitely worth celebrating.

A portion of proceeds from the Pynk Affair will also benefit Yards’ local charity partners, the Tyanna Foundation and Twist Out Cancer. According to a release, Yards has raised nearly $50,000 for the Tyanna Foundation since Pynk was first bottled seasonally in 2013. Now that Pynk is available year-round, Yards has pledged to raise at least $10,000 annually through Pynk sales and special events, like the Pynk Affair, and hopes to raise much more.

Guests can sip on the fresh fruit beer at the event on draft, in 12oz bottles or 12oz. cans, or even try the ale in a specialty cocktail made with Philadelphia Distilling’s Blue Coat gin. For guests who want something a little different, check out the shaded pop-up beer garden for more enticing Yards options. Guests can also indulge in incredible treats from Federal Donuts and Little Baby’s Ice Cream while relaxing in the beer garden as well as other tasty choices. Non-alcoholic options will also be available including draft lattes from La Colombe.

The event will not only have plenty of treats for your tastebuds but for your eyes as well. Guests can witness art coming to life by the popular creative group Tiny Room for Elephants, plus there will also be local musicians such as Queen of Jeans and Magglezzz providing live entertainment, and incredible aerial performers high in the sky offering a truly exciting experience.

The Yards Pynk Affair will also feature a raffle with enticing prizes from American Mortals, Philadelphia Distilling, Philadelphia Museum of Art, COOK, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Philadelphia Union, Franklin Music Hall and plenty more.

Tickets also include behind-the-scenes access to Yards’ brewery and warehouse for the afternoon.

Yards wants the Pynk Affair to celebrate their delicious brew and fun space, but they also want the city to party with a purpose. The Tyanna Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of breast cancer patients and Twist Out Cancer provides psychosocial support to cancer survivors and their loved ones through creative arts programming. Attending the Pynk Affair or purchasing Pynk will help keep their mission going.