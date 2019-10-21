Your guide to celebrating Halloweekend and Halloween in Philly

Halloween isn’t just limited to one day. It’s a season of haunted houses, scary movie screenings and other celebrations that all lead up to Halloweekend and the holiday itself. There are plenty of ways to celebrate thrilling monsters and otherworldly beings with shows, street festivals and more. Whether you’re trick or treating with little ones or flying solo, here are eight ways to get spooky this Halloween.

East Passyunk Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District throws the ultimate Halloweekend bash for all ages and Halloween comes early for trick or treaters. Collect candy from more than 30 businesses up and down the avenue starting at 11 a.m. Kids will also love free pumpkin painting and the chance to show off costumes to win prizes. Costume Contests are split by age group starting at 11 a.m. Pet parents, this one is for you too: There’s a dog Halloween costume contest at 12:30 p.m. Shop the makers and craft fair for gifts, clothing and home decor. End the day with outdoor dining and a fall cocktail at one of the many restaurants in the neighborhood.

Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1904 E Passyunk Ave., Pay as you go, visiteastpassyunk.com

Tresferatu Halloween Dance Party

Head to Transylvania via The Trestle Inn for a night of vampish disco, dancing and drink specials. Come early to catch a screening of the classic silent horror film “Nosferatu” at 7:30 p.m. Dress in your spookiest or most glamorous costume to enter the bar’s costume contest. Buy your tickets in advance for $10 or pay $15 at the door. 21+.

Oct. 26, 10 p.m., The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St., $10-$15, thetrestleinn.com

Hocus PocYasss

A Disney classic comes to life with a fabulous twist during “Hocus PocYasss”. In this fully lip synced drag performance, the Sanderson sisters arrive in Philly for a show bubbling with magic and mischief. Watch the three sisters onstage while the movie plays in the background during their final performance on Oct. 27. 21+.

Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 E Laurel St., $25, punchlinephilly.com

Oracular October Night Market

Shop for fine goods to nourish your soul while indulging in food specials at Tattooed Mom. The upstairs bar transforms into a bazaar where you can get $1 tarot or astrology readings, visit apothecary stands and get some bewitching decor for your home. The bar’s entire meatless menu is half off until 10 p.m. 21+.

Oct. 28, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Tattooed Mom, 530 South St., Pay as you go, tattooedmomphilly.com

2nd Sanctuary Halloween Performances

Enter a haunted church… if you dare. Dance company Brian Sanders’ JUNK hosts an interactive experience on the upper floors of a Victorian church in Graduate Hospital. Choose your own adventure by picking just one performance, or dedicate an entire evening to completing all three 1970s-themed experiences. Step into one of their vintage phone booths to take a ride on the Phantom Portal VR Telecom Tour. See a trippy dance with skeletons during Dancing Dead Live in the Hall of the Dearly Departed. Bring a friend (or several) to solve the Zoltan’s Zarkade Escape Room in the Lost Lodge, in which you must solve the disappearance of Kid Scout Troop 244. Price of admission includes access to the Zombie Disco and a mysterious labyrinth. Children are welcome, but these experiences are recommended for attendees 13 and older.

Multiple dates, Brian Sanders' Junk, 2040 Christian St., $29-$35, briansandersjunk.com

Terror Behind the Walls

If you haven’t been to Eastern State Penitentiary’s Terror Behind the Wall haunted house, make sure you go before it ends in early November. The attraction has six different themed sections in addition to the popular speakeasy hosted in Al Capone’s former cell. The entire attraction is more suitable for for older children and adults, but bring kids ages 7-12 on Sunday evenings for Family Night. Kids can say, “Monster be good!” to interact with the actors.

Multiple Dates, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., $24-$115, easternstate.org

Spooky Mini Golf

Celebrate Halloween with a few rounds on the course for the last day of Spooky Mini Golf at Franklin Square. The park’s Philly-themed course has a seasonal twist with a pumpkin patch, scary spiders and more. Bring your trick or treaters after collecting candy and celebrate wins (or losses) with a cake shake from SquareBurger.

Oct. 31, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St., $8-$10, historicphiladelphia.org

Mischief at the Mütter

Even if being an adult means you can’t go trick-or-treating, there are plenty of chances for both tricks and treats at the Mütter. The museum of medical oddities throws the ultimate Halloween party that includes adults-only late night admission to the museum. Come dressed to the nines in your finest costume and see if you will take home one of the prizes in the costume contest. See performances by Philadelphia Circus Arts, tarot readings and the ultimate frightful dance party. Don’t miss the museum’s dessert collaboration with Weckerly’s Ice Cream and kegs of specialty beer in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden. 21+.

Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m., The Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S 22nd St., $50, muttermuseum.org