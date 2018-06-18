Your guide to Old City Eats 2018

Thursday nights just got a lot more “appetizing.”

Old City Eats 2018 kicks off on Thursday, June 21 with a block party. Provided

On Thursday, June 21, Old City Eats begins for the third year in a row to the delight of foodies in Philadelphia.

Every Thursday night from June 21 through August 30, patrons can enjoy select half-priced small plates and drink specials ($4 select beers and $5 select cocktails) from over 30 participating restaurants and bars.



The Kick-Off Block Party

The action kicks off this Thursday with a giant block party on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut.

“The Old City Eats Kickoff Block Party celebrates the start of summer with Old City’s incredible lineup of dining options,” says Old City District executive director, Job Itzkowitz. “There’s something to appeal to every palette, including Cuban, Mexican, Irish and other global cuisines.”

Menu highlights at the block party include tuna conserva on crostini w/ olive relish from Capofitto, smoked pastrami sliders from High Street on Market, chicken and mushroom empanadas from Lucha Cartel, chicken hand pie from National Mechanics, crab cake sandwiches from the just-opened Nauti Mermaid Crab House and ribs from Red Owl Tavern. Franklin Fountain will also be serving up scoops of their legendary ice cream as well as their Lady’s Choice ice cream soda, which includes raspberry soda with peach ice cream topped with sweet cream and crushed raspberries

In addition to the food, there will also be live music and entertainment at the block party. At Sassafras, the Nick Salcido Trio will be performing live jazz; John McGillin & Friends will be playing Irish ditties at the Plough & the Stars; DJ Decybals will be backed up by AlgoRhythm Studio dancers at Cuba Libre and Nauti Mermaid Crab House + Piano Bar will feature dueling pianos.

Old City Eats 2018 Participants List and Menu

If you can’t make it to the block party, you have the whole summer to take a bite out of Old City’s restaurant scene and specials are available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday night through August 30.

Each participating restaurant will feature at least one half-priced appetizer and one $4 discounted beer featuring Penn Beer and one $5 cocktail featuring Faber Liquor.

Newcomers to Old City Eats include Chef Kenneth Sze’s Tuna Bar and Chef Nick Elmi’s Royal Boucherie.

Here’s the full list of participants along with meny details this year:

Amada

217 Chestnut St.

philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: tortilla Espanola, chistorra sausage, salsa brava

Cocktail: Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down (lemon rosemary martini)

Beer: Victory Summer Love

Bleu Martini

24 S. 2nd Street

bleumartiniphilly.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: cajun shrimp cornbread, cheesesteak egg rolls

Cocktail: Faber Vodka Sangria, Single Prop Rum Mojito

Beer: $6 Stella Artois (bottle), $5 Bud Light (bottle)



Buffalo Billiards

118 Chestnut St.

buffalobilliards.com/philadelphia



Old City Eats Menu:

Appetizer: wings, chicken tenders, house cut fries, chili cheese fries, chips & salsa, pierogies, fried mozzarella, taquitos, buffalo chicken dip

Cocktail: $4 well drinks featuring Faber Liquors

Beer: $3 select drafts featuring Penn Beer



Capofitto

233 Chestnut Street

capofittoforno.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Arancini

Chez Ben Bistro and M. Brown’s Bar

400 Chestnut Street

chezbenbistrophilly.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: spicy sliders, French curry yogurt, pickled onions, brioche bun

Cocktail: Faber Citrus Vodka, ginger syrup, lemonade, fresh basil

Beer: Kronenbourg 1664



Chloe (BYOB)

232 Arch Street

chloebyob.com

*Note: Chloe will be closed during the month of August



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Creole mussels with chorizo, bell peppers and a light tomato broth, as well as a roasted cauliflower with chickpeas, tomatoes and a lemon dressing



Common Wealth Old City

319 Market Street

commonwealthphila.com

Old City Eats Menu: TBA





Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar

138 Market Street

continentalmartinibar.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: kimchi quesadilla

Cocktail: honeysuckle (single prop rum, lime juice, honey)

Beer: Kona big wave blonde ale



Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

10 S. 2nd Street

cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/philadelphia



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Mama Amelia’s empanadas ($5 each)

Cocktail: $5 classic mojito featuring Faber Liquors

Beer: Victory Summer Love

*Cuba Libre’s entire Happy Hour menu will be available from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursdays during Old City Eats

Farmicia Food & Tonics

15 S. 3rd Street

farmiciarestaurant.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Appetizer: $6 baked meatballs (pecorino, parmesan, house marinara, pesto)

Cocktail: $5 blood orange cooler (gin, falernum, lime, orange, sherbet, tonic, featuring Faber Liquors)

Beer: $3 Victory Summer Love



High Street on Market

308 Market Street

highstreetonmarket.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Crispy Broccoli

Cocktail: Faber Punch

Beer: Victory Prima Pils

JJ Bootleggers

35 S. 2nd Street

jjbootleggers.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 select appetizers

Cocktail: Faber Rum Runner

Beer: Goose Island

Khyber Pass Pub

56 S. 2nd Street

khyberpasspub.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: fried okra

Cocktail: $5 frozen Faber Hurricanes

Beer: $5 Victory Braumeister Pils

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street

luchacartel.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: empanadas (chicken and mushroom)

Cocktail: Faber margarita (Faber tequila, lime juice and simple syrup)

Beer: $4 Presidente

National Mechanics

22 S. 3rd Street

nationalmechanics.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Appetizer: chicken hand pie with corn, red bell peppers, sweet peas, leeks

Cocktail: single prop strawberry daiquiri

Beer: $4 New Belgium Fat Tire

Nauti Mermaid Crab House + Piano Bar

110 Chestnut Street

thenautimermaid.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: cornmeal dusted fried oysters, toasted chive creme fraiche

Cocktail: Nauti Orange Crush with Faber Vodka

Beer: Evolution $4

Nick’s Bar & Grille

16 S. 2nd Street

facebook.com/nicksroastbeefoldcity

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Half-price pulled pork nachos, half off select appetizers, half priced-rotating Egg rolls (selections like reuben, cheesesteak, Italian long hot and many more

Cocktail: $5 Faber cocktail, Air Mail

Beer: $12 Rolling Rock buckets

Old City Beer Garden

240 Market Street



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $7 Eats Platter (fried pickles, scrapple, chicken dippers)

Cocktail: $5 well drinks (featuring Faber Liquors)

Beer: $3 select beer (featuring Penn Beer)



The Olde Bar

125 Walnut Street

theoldebar.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: calamari (pepperoncini, aioli, piperade)

Cocktail: rotating Faber Cocktail special

Beer: $4 Omission IPA



Panorama

14 N. Front Street

panoramawinebar.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $5 stuffed padron peppers (aged provolone, Calabria chill vinaigrette), $5 pork belly skewer (pecorino, black pepper, caramelized honey), $5 seasonal bruschetta

Cocktail: $5 Sicilian Rhum Punch (Averna Italian Amaro & Faber Local Rum, shaken over ice with orange, lemon & pineapple juices)

Beer: $5 Tröegs DreamWeaver wheat



The Plough & the Stars

123 Chestnut Street, enter on 2nd Street

ploughstars.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: mussels, Plough tapas, mushroom cheese fricassee, jumbo lump crab cake, battered sausages

Cocktail: $5 Old City iced tea featuring Faber Liquors

Beer: $5 pints of Hoegaarden





Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

positanocoast.net



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: salmon focaccia $5, antipasto alla Italiana $7

Cocktail: The Process $5, Sangria Positano $5

Beer: Victory Summer Love



Red Owl Tavern

433 Chestnut Street

redowltavern.com

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: five-spice cherry smoked pork ribs with Bourbon BBQ sauce $6

Cocktail: hibiscus-infused Faber Vodka, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint, club soda (bar only)

Beer: Yards Philly Pale Ale $4 (bar only)



Revolution House

200 Market Street

revolutionhouse.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Appetizer: $6 firecracker shrimp, $6 guacamole + malanga chips

Cocktail: saratoga (Faber orange vodka, pineapple and grenadine)

Beer: rotating Penn Beer

Keating’s Rope & Anchor Bar + Kitchen

201 S. Columbus Boulevard

ropeandanchorkitchen.com

Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: calamari (sweet and spicy cherry peppers, arrabbiata, sriracha aioli)

Cocktail: Firefly (Faber Vodka, grapefruit juice and a dash of grenadine)

Beer: Bud Light, Budweiser, Magic Hat #9 and Michelob Ultra





Royal Boucherie

52 S. 2nd Street

royalboucherie.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: Barbajawns (melted leeks, garlic mustard, wild onion crème)

Cocktail: Royal Punch (white rums, gin, spiced hibiscus syrup, lemon, orange blossom and rose waters, soda – featuring Single Prop and Faber Liquors)

Beer: Troegs



Sassafras

48 S. 2nd Street

sassafrasbar.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: 1/2 off deviled eggs, chips & dip, wings, everything pretzel, bacon-wrapped hot dog

Cocktail: Faber Rum hibiscus mojito

Beer: Troegs Sunshine Pils



Silence Dogood’s Tavern

216 Market Street

silencedogoodstavern.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: "Big A**" Tater Tots

Cocktail: $5 Old City spritzer (Faber Vodka, fresh mint, fresh lime, St. Germain, Sprite)

Beer: $3.50 Rolling Rock pounders



Sto’s Bar

236 Market Street

stosbar.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $7 Eats Platter (fried pickles, scrapple, chicken dippers)

Cocktail: $5 well drinks (featuring Faber Liquors)

Beer: $3 select beer (featuring Penn Beer)



Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut Street

stratuslounge.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small plate: fries, popcorn

Cocktail: ‘Boozy Watermelon’ (1.5oz Faber rum, .75oz fresh lime juice, .75oz watermelon syrup, shaken and served into a coupe)

Beer: $5 Yuengling Draft

Tuna Bar

205 Race Street

tunabar.com



Old City Eats Menu:

Small Plate: $4 shishito peppers

Cocktail: $5 lychee martini, $5 gin & tonic

Beer: Kirin