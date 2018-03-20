Home
 
Zarwin Baum hosts their annual March Madness event

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : March 20, 2018
On Thursday, March 15, Philly law firm Zarwin Baum hosted their 2018 March Madness event at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia.

Over 2,000 guests attended the 16th annual event, with proceeds benefiting Philabundance.

Sports stadium fare was served up to attendees and included options like cheesesteaks, hot dogs, hamburgers and pretzels, in addition to higher end offerings from restaurants like Bru Philly, Revolution Taco, Del Frisco’s and Scarpetta.

The party went on for nine hours as guests watched the NCAA games on large TVs.

Notable attendees included Senator Anthony Williams, Councilman Alan Domb, Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, Senator Shariff Street and NFL Draft contender, Leon Johnson, who is also a Temple University graduate.

Were you there?

Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

 
 
