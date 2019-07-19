9 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, July 19-21

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

9 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINKS

Vegan Beerfest

Philadelphia Brewing Company is making history this weekend by hosting the city's first-ever Vegan Beerfest. Guests can sip on PBC's impressive line-up of vegan beers in their air-conditioned Peacock Room or from the newly-built outside bar in their beer garden, try tasty vegan treats (think vegan tamales, ice cream and chocolates), play outdoor games (such as corn hole and Connect Four), listen to live music and much more.

July 20, 12 pm-4 pm, Philadelphia Brewing Company, 2440 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, pay-as-you-go, philadelphiabrewing.com

Camp Chadsforth: Adult Summer Camp for Wine Lovers

Yes, a perfect camp does exist. Head to Chaddsforth Winery this weekend (or next) to indulge in one of the most unique experiences of the summer season. The Adult Camp will feature team-based games (corn hole, mad libs, kickball and more), a tie-dye t-shirt station, a burger bar with plenty of delicious toppings, a special wine or beer tasting and much more.

July 20 and 27, 11 am-6 pm, Chaddsforth Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, $65, chaddsford.com

ARTS & CULTURE

34th Annual Philadelphia International Art Expo

Amaze Art Gallery and Philly Art Expo are teaming up for another amazing showcase of unique artists and exhibitors with the October Gallery this weekend. The Art Expo will feature 75 different local and national artists showcasing jewelry, paintings, drawings, sculptures and much, much more. The Expo is known for being one of the nation's oldest continuous African American Art Expos, and this year promises to be the best one yet. The Art Expo's pieces range in pricing, so there will be something for everyone no matter what your budget is.

July 19-28, times vary, Philadelphia Mills, 1455 Franklin Mills Cir, Philadelphia, pay-as-you-go, simon.com

HEALTH & FITNESS

Yoga with Puppies

If you need to unwind this weekend, what better way is there to do just that than with yoga and puppies? Head to the Logan Hotel for an adorable and meaningful yoga class with some furry friends hosted by Morris Animal Refuge and Amrita Yoga and Wellness. Philadelphians can practice their downward dog while next to an actual dog during two sessions (1 pm-2 pm and 3 pm-4 pm). There are a limited number of spots, all proceeds benefit Morris Animal Refuge.

July 20, 1 pm and 3 pm, The Logan Hotel, 1 Logan Sq., Philadelphia, $25, theloganhotel.com

COMEDY

Alice Wetterlund

The comedy star is headed to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend to perform her hilarious stand-up set at Punch Line Philly for one night only. Wetterlund is well known for her roles and appearances on "Girl Code", "Silicon Valley", "Mike and Dave Need A Wedding Date", "People of Earth", "Take My Wife" and more.

July 19, 7:30 pm, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, $18-$34, punchlinephilly.com

MUSIC

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in Concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra is bringing the unforgettable score from the wildly popular movie to life this weekend, and this event will truly be one for the books. Justin Freer will be conducting as the orchestra plays alongside the movie, which will be playing live on a high-definition 40-foot screen.

July 20, 8 pm, The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia,$25-$90, manncenter.org

FAMILY

National Ice Cream Day

Head to the Please Touch Museum this weekend for a day filled with ice cream and family fun. Bassetts Ice Cream will be serving up free scoops from 1 pm-2 pm and 3 pm-4 pm, and there will also be an ice cream social from 11 am-1 pm for members. Be sure to catch The Squiggles while there and also peruse all of the fun activities the Please Touch Museum has to offer.

July 21, 1 pm-4 pm, Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic Ave., Philadelphia, prices vary, pleasetouchmuseum.org

GOING OUT

Island Luau Party

The Moshulu is ending the weekend on a high note, with a fun and colorful Island Luau Party. Dress in your favorite Hawaiian attire, enjoy island-themed music, drinks, food, live entertainment and more while basking in the sun on the vessels river deck. Tickets are just $9 and include a drink ticket redeembale for an Island Cocktail or beer.

July 21, 5 pm-9 pm, Moshulu, 401 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, $9, thedeckphilly.com

Flipflop Nation Beach Party

Victory Brewing Company is setting up shop at Spruce Street Harbor Park for an exciting pop-up beach-themed extravaganza. The pop-up will showcase fun and coloful barges floating on the water with sand, umbrellas and more to bring a taste of the shore right to the City of Brotherly Love. A party celebrating all of the fun will take place this Friday featuring some of Victory's refreshing brews, airbrush tanks, beach games and more.

July 19, 7 pm-11 pm, Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, free, delawareriverwaterfront.com