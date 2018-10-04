Federal Donuts on South Street is finally opening and offering delicious deals

Philly's favorite fried chicken and donut joint Federal Donuts is opening up a new location on South Street. The latest addition to the popular eatery was announced a few months ago, and the delicious debut is finally here.

The new Federal Donuts location on South Street is finally opening

Federal Donuts will open up Friday, October 5, at 540 South St., doors open at 7 a.m. “For generations, South Street has played a part in so many Philadelphia stories,” Federal Donuts’ Cook said in a press release. “Immigrants, artists, activists and students have all found a home along this unique stretch of the city. Federal Donuts is honored to become a part of this story for the next generation.”

The new storefront, owned by Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook will be offering some tasty specials in honor of their opening. All day long Philadelphians can snag all of the irresistible donuts that Federal Donuts has to offer for just $1. That's right Philly; four quarters can get you a Cookies and Cream, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Strawberry Lavender, Chocolate Old Fashioned, Pumpkin Pecan Maple, Caramel Latte, Apple Cinnamon, Key Lime Pie or Pineapple Brown Sugar Donut. The only flavor not running on special is the Berries & Cream since proceeds benefit the Mural Arts Education program.

Finishing touches going up at new South Street location for @FederalDonuts grand opening later this week! 🙌 🍩 pic.twitter.com/40PZKENntb — South Street (@officialsouthst) October 1, 2018

Although only the new South Street location will offer the special tomorrow, you can get your sugar or fried chicken fix in at any of the other FD spots located on Sansom Street in Center City, in Northern Liberties, Whole Foods, West Philly, North Philly, South Philly and at Citizens Bank Park.

Bonus! Another Federal Donuts location has been announced to open in 2019 as part of the development at Market East. With this many shops opening up it will be easier than ever to munch on a some delicious fried chicken and a tasty donut.