Stormy Daniels will be performing in Philadelphia this week

The adult film star is celebrating the release of her Collector’s Edition issue of Penthouse Magazine.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star making headlines for her alleged affair with President Trump, will be performing in Philadelphia tonight and tomorrow night at The Penthouse Club, located at 3001 Castor Ave.

In addition to seeing Daniels perform, there will also be a meet and greet for fans. The first 100 guests to arrive at the event will even receive a complimentary copy of her Collector’s Edition issue of Penthouse magazine — the day before its official release.

This past weekend, you may have seen Stormy Daniels star alongside Alec Baldwin on “Saturday Night Live.” In the sketch, she explains to Baldwin (who was portraying Trump), what he needs to do to make the scandal disappear.

You can watch the clip below.

For more information on her appearance at The Penthouse Club, click here.