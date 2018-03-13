15 things to do in Boston for St. Patrick's Day weekend

There are plenty of things to do in Boston for St. Patrick's Day. Photo by Getty Images

There's always fun things to do in Boston every weekend, but the city definitely takes it up a notch for St. Patrick's Day. From bar crawls and breweries to concerts and food specials, there are endless ways to celebrate the holiday in the Hub. Check out our ultimate guide to spending St. Patrick's Day weekend in Boston.

Things to do in Boston for St. Patrick's Day

"A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn with Brian O’Donovan"

WGBH's annual concert series returns this week with shows all across Massachusetts. See Open the Door for Three, Brenda Castles, Keith Murphy, Maeve Gilchrist and more musicians and dancers take the stage at the Cabot Theatre on March 15, the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on March 16, as well as Harvard's Sanders Theatre on March 17.

Through March 17, various locations, $20-$45, wgbh.org

Anna's Taqueria

The Mexican chain is putting an Irish spin on its burritos for St. Patrick's Day. Stop by any Anna's Taqueria location on March 17 to try the special menu item, which features a mix of corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, mustard and cheese. The "Irish Burrito" will be available for one day only starting at 11 a.m.

March 17, 11 a.m., various locations, annastaqueria.com

Bully Boy’s St. Patrick’s Day Throw Down

The Roxbury distillery is throwing an intimate gathering for its first ever St. Patrick's Day bash. Bully Boy is limiting its party to just 80 tickets in order to provide an alternative to the usually crowded bar experience. For just $25, guests will receive a complimentary cocktail, food and a mini mason jar to take home.

March 17, 7 p.m.-midnight, 44 Cedric St., Boston, $25, bullyboydistillers.com

Coppersmith

The South Boston hotspot is going green all weekend long in honor of the holiday. Stop by to try Coppersmith's special menu of Irish fare by executive chef Steve Brocone, including corned beef sliders, Guinness beef stew and shepherd’s pie. Swing by during the parade festivities on Sunday to enjoy live music.

Through March 18, 40 West 3rd St., Boston, coppersmithboston.com

Dorchester Brewing Company

The brewery is celebrating the holiday the way it's meant to be, with fresh beer, traditional Irish food and live music. Best of all, there's no cover for this St. Patrick's Day event.

March 17, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, no cover, dorchesterbrewing.com

Dropkick Murphys

The Boston rockers continue their annual St. Patrick's Day tradition of taking over the House of Blues for a week full of shows. While many of the performances are already sold out, there are still a few tickets available for the band's acoustic set on Saturday night, which also comes with a few pro boxing matches.

March 17, 8 p.m., 15 Lansdowne St., Boston, $35+, houseofblues.com

Green Briar

The Brighton bar will be open early on St. Patrick's Day, kicking off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. Lake Shore Drive will stop by to provide some live music during the day, and guests can expect food specials, Irish step dancers and more. The Green Briar will also be showing the 6 Nations Rugby match live.

March 17, 9:30 a.m., 304 Washington St., Brighton, greenbriarpub.com

Irish Heritage Trail

Skip the typically boozy things to do in Boston for St. Patrick's Day and try a more historic approach to the holiday. Book a guided walking tour on the Irish Heritage Trail.

March 16-18, 11:30 a.m., 139 Tremont St., Boston, $15, irishmassachusetts.com/tours

"Leprechaun in the Hood"

The Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen the horror flick at midnight on St. Patrick's Day. Starring Ice-T, Warwick Davis and Anthony Montgomery, the film follows a group of rappers who end up ticking off an evil Irish leprachaun.

March 17, 11:59 p.m., 290 Harvard St., Brookline, $12.75, coolidge.org

Ned Devine's

The party is going down all day and night at this fan-favorite Fanueil Hall bar. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and won't stop until 2 a.m. Live music will also be on hand, so swing by to hear Lost in Paris perform at 8 p.m.

March 17, 10 a.m.-2 a.m., 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, neddevinesboston.com

M.J. O'Connor's

Enjoy a slew of St. Patrick's Day specials at the Park Plaza pub on Saturday. M.J. O'Connor's will serve up a hearty Irish breakfast until 2 p.m., featuring sausage, Irish bacon, black and white pudding, grilled tomato, baked beans, eggs, potatoes and Irish brown bread.

March 17, 10 a.m., 27 Columbus Ave., Boston, mjoconnors.com

Samuel Adams Stout Tasting

The iconic Boston brewery is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a special stout tasting event on Saturday. Swing by Sam Adams' barrel room for a guided tour, live music, plus guests will receive two pours of limited edition beers.

March 17, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 30 Germania St., Boston, $10, samueladams.com

Smith & Wollensky

The popular steakhouse group is hosting a steak and whiskey event to usher in St. Patrick's Day. Stop by through March 18 to try special cocktails, tasting flights, as well as a mouthwatering meal of Double R Ranch USDA Prime bone-in New York cut steak.

Through March 18, various locations, smithandwollensky.com

St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl

Pub crawls are one of the most popular things to do in Boston during the holiday. Revelers will have three chances to get in on the fun with this luck of the Irish-themed event, which will make stops at Hong Kong, Wild Rover, Mija Cantina and more this weekend.

March 16-18, various locations, $11.77+, pubcrawls.com/events/saint-paddys/boston

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Last but not least, the annual parade is still one of the best things to do in Boston for St. Patrick's Day. The fun returns to Southie on Sunday.

March 18, 1 p.m., South Boston, southbostonparade.org