6 fun things to do in Philly this week, June 10-13

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Watch an outdoor movie on the big screen, celebrate the opening of Drexel Square and more. Here are 6 fun things to do in Philly this week.

6 fun things to do in Philly this week

“Once,’ Twice!”

The Arden Theatre Company’s 2018 production of “Once” was record-setting for the theater, and this Monday night the cast of “Once” are returning to the stage for a special event benefitting the artistic and educational programming at the Arden. The talented cast will be belting out some classic and popular tunes and also bringing all of the beloved songs from the popular production back to life during this colorful evening, including the Academy Award-winning song “Falling Slowly.” Philadelphians can purchase general admission or VIP tickets. VIP tickets include a pre-show dinner with a few songs being sung live by the cast and preferred seating. Everyone is also invited to a Dublin-themed after-party once the show ends.

June 10, 7 p.m., Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. 2nd St., $100-$250, ardentheatre.org

Drexel Square opening

Drexel Square, the 1.3-acre community park in the heart of University City and the first public space to be completed in the Schuylkill Yards project, is finally opening this week, and in celebration there will be an evening filled with plenty of exciting nighttime activities. Philadelphians can enjoy lawn games, a live DJ, retro arcade games, food trucks and more this Monday night. Plus, according to the release, the community will also be invited to the park to view the world’s largest video game display in partnership with Drexel University’s Entrepreneurial Game Studio. Students and teachers from K-12 schools across the Greater Philadelphia region have been working with experts at Drexel University’s Entrepreneurial Game Studio, including Dr. Frank Lee, to design and code new games for the building. The students and teachers will take the controls and show off their new games. Philadelphians can also enter into a drawing for a chance to step up and play as well.

June 10, 6-9:30 p.m., Drexel Square Park, 3001 Market St., free, brandywinerealty.com

Summer Movie Night at La Peg

Beginning this Wednesday, June 12, La Peg will debut their Summer Movie Night series. The movies will follow monthly themes: June will be “Record Stores,” July will feature “’90s Throwbacks” and August will highlight “Unconventional Love Stories.” Each movie shown will also have a specialty themed cocktail for just $6 to go along with the feature. This Wednesday, La Peg will be showing “High Fidelity” starring John Cusack and will feature their Sonic Monkey cocktail made with gin, lemon, blackberry syrup, mint and soda. Future movies include “Pretty in Pink,” “Empire Records,” “Space Jam,” “She’s All That,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” “Working Girl,” “Dumb and Dumber” and “Raising Arizona.” All of the movies will be shown on a large projector in La Peg’s outdoor area beneath the Ben Franklin Bridge. Screenings start at 8:30 p.m., but at 8 p.m. there will be a themed quizzo to kick off the festivities.

Every Wednesday this summer, 8 p.m., La Peg, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, lapegbrasserie.com

Barnes Takeover

Head to the Barnes Foundation this Thursday to enjoy their third and final Takeover of 2019. This Takeover will feature drag songstress Cookie Diorio and her new collection at the foundation, “Out of the Oven, Into the Barnes,” before it heads to the galleries. Cookie is a classically trained vocalist and songwriter and will present her musical self-portrait in three phases: mind, body and spirit. According to the release, Cookie’s performance is inspired by Dr. Barnes’s one-of-a-kind ensembles — the unconventional wall displays that combine paintings and objects from different cultures and time periods.

June 13, 8-10 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $10-$12, barnesfoundation.org

Pappy Picnic

Head to Abe Fisher this Thursday and bring along your Pappy for an early Father’s Day celebration. The delicious four-course meal will feature a plethora of mouthwatering dishes including borscht tartar with sour cream and onion chips, caviar and an eight-minute egg; smoked hamachi dip with lettuce cups, gribenes, tomato-ramp salad and thai basil; sour cream gnocchi with fava bean and black truffle; hot smoked salmon with “everything” spice, dried tomato and melted leek; corned beef tongue with spicy kraut and peach mustard; Quark cheese panna cotta with stewed cherries and “sweetie” spiced meringue; and much more. The meal will also come with a special Van Winkle bourbon sample paired with each course.

June 13, reservations are available, Abe Fisher, 1623 Sansom St., abefisherphilly.com

Art in the Sky at One Liberty Observation Deck

This Art Show is truly sky high, Philadelphians can head to the 57th floor to the One Liberty Observation Deck this Wednesday to admire browse, admire and possibly buy unique and creative works of art. All of the art being showcased was created by local artists and follow the themes Love, Equality and Inclusivity. There will be over 30 artists being showcased at this exciting event as well as live music and tasty snacks. According to a release, advanced sale tickets are $10 per person. Pre-sale tickets will have confirmed entry from 7 pm-8 pm. Remaining ticket sales after 8 pm will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis the evening of the event, on-site at $15.

June 12, 7 pm-10 pm, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., Philadelphia, $10-$15, phillyfromthetop.ticketleap.com