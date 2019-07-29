Three reported killed in shooting at California garlic festival - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – Four people have died at a California food festival shooting, including a suspected gunman, police chief Scot Smithee told a news conference late on Sunday.

Fifteen more were injured, including some who suffered gunshot wounds, although the number of those shot was not immediately clear.

“It’s just incredibly sad and disheartening that at an event that does so much good the community had to suffer from a tragedy like this,” said Smithee, chief of police in the city of Gilroy, near San Jose.

The gunman appeared to have cut through a fence to get into the annual Garlic Festival. He may have had one accomplice, Smithee added.

(This story has been refiled to correct first name in paragraph 1 to Scot, instead of Scott).

(Reporting by Rich McKay and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)